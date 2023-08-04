Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lynchburg. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
