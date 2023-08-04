Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lynchburg. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.