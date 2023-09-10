Lynchburg folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 81% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
