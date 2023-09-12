The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hurricane Lee strengthened a rare 85 mph in just 24 hours between Thursday and Friday. Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean S…
Lee Weather Team Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette say the East Coast is likely to only receive indirect impacts from Lee next wee…
Potential for flash flooding in some areas west of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms return to end the week, but soaking rain will not be common. Meteorologist Sean Sublette explains.
Hotter and more humid than last weekend, with scattered showers around during the early afternoon.