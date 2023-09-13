Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
