The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 62 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Good football weather for the major Virginia college teams on Saturday — even for the Cavaliers on the road in Tennessee.
The center of Idalia holds across the Carolinas on Thursday, confining the serious impacts from flooding and rain to Hampton Roads and the Eas…
Idalia and Franklin are both spinning in the Atlantic hurricane basin, as peak hurricane season nears. Here's how to pronouce Idalia, and a lo…
Minor weather impacts for most of Virginia, with the exception of Hampton Roads, where some coastal flooding is expected.
Idalia became a hurricane Monday night. It may undergo rapid intensification Tuesday, on its way to a category 3 hurricane that may strike th…