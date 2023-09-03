The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 93. 68 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 3, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
