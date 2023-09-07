The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.