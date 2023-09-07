The Lynchburg area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it will feel even hotter at 95. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on newsadvance.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
