Lynchburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 45% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Lynchburg area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit newsadvance.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 8, 2023 in Lynchburg, VA
