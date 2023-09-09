The forecast is showing a hot day in Lynchburg. It looks to reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit newsadvance.com.