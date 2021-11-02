Weekend crash kills Brookneal man

A Saturday evening crash in Charlotte County killed Brookneal man when his car ran off the road and hit multiple trees.
Eric D. Bates, 40, was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang north on Staunton Hill Road when it ran off the left side of the road less than a mile north of Clarkton Bridge Road at 8:26 p.m., according to a Tuesday news release from Virginia State Police.
The car struck several trees and Bates, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, VSP stated in the release. The crash remains under investigation.
Rachel Mahoney
Reporter
(434) 385-5554
