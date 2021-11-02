 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend crash kills Brookneal man
breaking

Weekend crash kills Brookneal man

A Saturday evening crash in Charlotte County killed Brookneal man when his car ran off the road and hit multiple trees.

Eric D. Bates, 40, was driving a 2001 Ford Mustang north on Staunton Hill Road when it ran off the left side of the road less than a mile north of Clarkton Bridge Road at 8:26 p.m., according to a Tuesday news release from Virginia State Police.

The car struck several trees and Bates, who wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, VSP stated in the release. The crash remains under investigation.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese hospital improves hospital care with 5G

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert