'We're starting to get close to the breaking point': COVID-19 cases straining Lynchburg General's resources

On top of care for those patients, there’s also need for skilled hands to work Centra’s vaccine clinic and roll out preventative care.

Vaccinations fan out to healthcare workers, nursing home residents

Centra first administered vaccinations to the highest priority care providers — frontline workers — on Dec. 16. Since then, Lewis said the health system has worked up to administering up to more than 400 doses per day at various stations, which is about the most they can manage.

Those frontline health workers have started to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, required for maximum efficiency of immunization, he said, and those second doses will continue to roll out quickly. Statewide, numbers from the Virginia Department of Health indicate 3,891 people had been fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

Centra has administered 4,410 doses of the vaccine as of late Wednesday, according to Lewis. Most of those doses have gone to its own staff, and the provider has started offering the vaccine to high-risk healthcare personnel at other practices. None of the doses have caused severe reactions, Lewis said, and any minor reactions have been treated with over-the-counter medications.