New life is coming to 1222 Main St., where Mark Smith once housed many of his antique cars before he died.

The Trading Post, a new coffee shop and convenience store, is opening in the space in September and is operated by Melanie and Peter Traber.

The couple, originally from Texas, found their way to Lynchburg about three years ago when their children started attending Liberty University. They fell in love with the area, prompting them to invest in multiple properties, including a 500-acre ranch in Amherst County, where they now raise wagyu cattle.

The Trading Post will offer an unique and upscale convenience store and coffee shop experience, Melanie Traber said. The concept emerged from the couple’s desire to have a downtown spot for quick grocery needs without having to travel to larger stores for just a few items.

“When it came up for lease, I didn’t even realize the extent of upstairs and the basement,” she said of the 16,000 square-foot space.

The establishment will feature a Western-inspired aesthetic, in line with their Texan roots, creating an atmosphere that stands out from traditional convenience stores. The Trading Post aims to bridge the gap between a market and a convenience store, offering not only typical convenience items but also fresh produce and a selection of pastry items to complement their Illy coffee offerings.

While the main floor will house the coffee shop and convenience store, the basement, which exudes a “cool industrial car vibe,” Melanie Traber said, will feature pool tables, making it a hangout spot during the day for students or professionals seeking a laid-back place to unwind.

“You’ll be able to get some produce which you don’t usually think of seeing in the usual convenience store,” she said. “It will be in between being a market and a convenience store.”

In addition to the coffee shop and convenience store, the Trabers have plans for the remaining space. The back portion of the main floor will be transformed into an event and wedding venue named Events by Traber Ranch.