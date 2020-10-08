What does your door say about you?

Doors don’t talk — but they can say a lot. Your front door is the first thing visitors will see, and it may say more about you than you think!

If reading that made you think you might need to update your door or even replace it, now is the time to consider your options.

Steel, fiberglass and wood are the most popular material choices for exterior front doors. There are several styles that combine these materials such as a fiberglass door with a wood frame. Here is a brief overview to help guide you toward a door that sends the message you want to be saying.

SteelIf security is your priority, a steel door might be best for you. Usually the least expensive option, steel doors start at about $150 for a paneled door. The downside is a steel door system with sidelights and stellar hardware can rival that of a quality solid-wood door system. Steel doors come in a variety of finishes and typically come as part of a pre-hung door system.

WoodSolid-wood doors are the most expensive option but are a popular choice because of their versatility. Natural finish doors come in oak, cherry, walnut, mahogany, maple, fire and pine, as well as paint-grade doors usually made of pine or western hemlock.