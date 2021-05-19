What is the future of solar in Campbell County? Local leadership discusses loss of appetite for county solar projects.

Dick Worsham lives about a quarter mile from the solar farm on Leesville Road on property he bought from his grandfather, and has lived on since 1982. Among his concerns, and those of other adjoining property owners, is the "look" of the project. What was rolling pasture and farmland now is an "eyesore," Worsham said. But more than aesthetics, construction and heavy machinery have left pitted asphalt and torn up roadside in its wake.

Other landowners complain of runoff that has muddied the water of local creeks and streams, running into neighborhood farms and impacting cattle and other livestock.

Ken Jones, who lives off Virginia 43 near the project, said it has "devastated" him with the amount of water, eroding away the creek banks and tracking mud onto the roads, creating hazardous conditions for drivers.

He and other property owners said they tried everything to address the problems — from bringing concerns to local representatives, to contacting the county, the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, the local sheriff's department and even the state police.