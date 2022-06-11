‘What it stands for is what makes me an American:' Residents attend flag day tour

The threat of early rain showers did not stop people from attending the Flag Day Commemoration Tour at Old City Cemetery on Saturday morning.

History Specialist and Administrative Manager Kathy McGlothlin said Flag Day, along with the history behind it, is important.

“What it stands for is what makes me an American,” McGlothlin said. “If I didn’t know some of this stuff I can be easily biased towards misinformation.”

McGlothlin led a group of 12 people around the cemetery for an hour and showed them the landscape of the cemetery and gave the group short stories about people who were buried there.

She told a story about William Brooks, soldier who died November 11, 1918, the last day of the war. Brooks had a sister who died 4 years prior, in 1914. Their family lost two kids in a four year span. She gave another tale of Pleasant Whitely, a man who left Lynchburg to go North to fight on the behalf of the Union against the Confederate South. He survived the war and traveled back down South to live and work. McGlothlin said it was unclear if he had a tough life, due to his decision to fight for the opposing side.

McGlothlin used these stories to show the sacrifices people took for us to have the freedoms that we have today.

Flag Day was officially established by the U.S. Congress in 1949. President Woodrow Wilson proposed a proclamation in 1916 to have a Flag Day before it was recognized by Congress 33 years later. It's a holiday intended to celebrate the creation of the national flag.

Karen Bridgett, a participant of the tour and a former resident in Lynchburg, said her favorite part was all of the information McGlothlin gave about people and families buried in the cemetery.

“I think she did a fabulous job, very informative,” Bridgett said.

Bob Allen said the tour gave him a new perspective on what’s held in the cemetery and the stories behind the people buried there.

“With each person buried comes history of not just that person but the time and the era that person lived in,” Allen said.

McGlothlin showed the group seven different flags.

The first flag she showed flew during the early Revolutionary War, it only had 13 stars which symbolized the original 13 colonies. The next flag she presented was hung during the War of 1812 and it is directly linked to the star spangled banner. The War of 1812 was a conflict between the colonies and Great Britain due to the British restrictions on trade and expansion. The colonists would go on to win the war, successfully breaking away from Britain. This war, along with Fort McHenry, inspired the "Star-Spangled Banner," written by Francis Scott Key. This flag had 15 stars.

The next flag she displayed had 38 stars, which flew during the Civil War and Spanish American War and the final American flag she showed flew during World War I, World War II and Korean War. This flag had 48 stars, at a time where Alaska and Hawaii were not formal states.

The history specialist also showed the three flags in the South, created when those colonies broke away from the Union. McGlothlin explained the common Confederate Flag shown throughout the media and displayed today were actually battle flags.

The flag that flew in cities in the South is called the First National. It looked similar to the very first flag, created by Betsy Ross, which had 13 stars. This flag flew for about three years, according to McGlothlin.

Flag Day is this Tuesday, June 14th. McGlothlin said Flag Day is important, because it shines light on those who made a difference.

“If I don’t know what’s going on with my country whether it’s through the government, through the city, through the state, through the national, then how can I make lives better for somebody else,” McGlothlin said.

