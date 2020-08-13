What’s Their Story: Local book offerings

At the close of the 1950s, Clayton McCleary returns “home to the mountain” in the heart of Virginia as a young man.

Born out of wedlock to his mother who recently passed away, drawing him home, Clayton must again face a community of mostly small-minded people who treated him cruelly due to the circumstances of his birth and his “bastard” status.

In spite of this history, Clayton has a heart of love determined to see the best in everyone. With a small circle of true friends to cleave to and the love of his life at his side, Clayton confronts his past and forges his future.

Lynchburg native Nancy Dolan’s self-published debut novel, released in August 2019, tackles themes of social prejudice, injustice and the strength it takes to face and overcome harmful closed- mindedness, and keep a soft heart in a hard world.

“I just wanted people to love each other, and to be kind to each other, and accepting of each other,” Dolan said of her inspiration and motivation for telling this story.

Dolan’s husband aided with editing services and boundless support through the writing journey.

She drew upon her own experience surviving Hurricane Camille in 1969 to craft part of the narrative and was inspired by a friend of her mother’s in creating a character, an enterprising nurse who travels up a mountain to serve others.

