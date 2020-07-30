What’s Their Story: local book offerings

(434) 385-5489

Sometimes, it is hard to see purpose and direction in life. In his newly released inspirational book, national champion runner and Liberty University alumnus, Sam Chelanga, addresses this human struggle based on testimonies of his own life and faith.

A native of Kenya, Chelanga grew up in a rural village. Though he wanted to go to college, he did not have the financial means to do so — until a friend told him of a running scholarship offered by Liberty University in the United States and connected him with a trainer. He went from the couch to running, and arrived at Liberty in 2006.

Chelanga calls himself an “accidental runner,” never imagining he would rise to the elite level, setting an NCAA record in the 10,000 meters in 2010 of 27 minutes, 8.5 seconds and signing a professional contract with Nike in 2011. He became a U.S. citizen in 2015, and joined the Army in 2018.

Though running is part of his story, all of Chelanga’s life experiences influenced his book.

Anyone can make plans for their life, Chelanga said, but those plans may turn out completely different, as if blown by the wind.