What’s Their Story: local book offerings

Sometimes, it is hard to see purpose and direction in life. In his newly released inspirational book, national champion runner and Liberty University alumnus, Sam Chelanga, addresses this human struggle based on testimonies of his own life and faith.
A native of Kenya, Chelanga grew up in a rural village. Though he wanted to go to college, he did not have the financial means to do so — until a friend told him of a running scholarship offered by Liberty University in the United States and connected him with a trainer. He went from the couch to running, and arrived at Liberty in 2006.
Chelanga calls himself an “accidental runner,” never imagining he would rise to the elite level, setting an NCAA record in the 10,000 meters in 2010 of 27 minutes, 8.5 seconds and signing a professional contract with Nike in 2011. He became a U.S. citizen in 2015, and joined the Army in 2018.
Though running is part of his story, all of Chelanga’s life experiences influenced his book.
Anyone can make plans for their life, Chelanga said, but those plans may turn out completely different, as if blown by the wind.
“God is like that part of me. ‘With the wind,’” Chelanga said of his book title. “When I say “finding victory within,” what I mean is, you’ve got it. I wrote the book just to make people aware that I think everybody has that strength within themselves.”
Chelanga also hopes to remind readers that people are more similar than different.
“We’re all one,” Chelanga said. “The pain the person in the village feels when they don’t have food, and the pain of the person here feels when they feel like, ‘Man, my body does not look good’ — it’s the same thing. It hurts both ways. One of them is not lighter because it’s first-world, and the other one is not heavier because it’s third-world.”
Chelanga may be contacted via direct message on Instagram and Facebook for book-signing requests.
