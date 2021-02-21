'What we really need is a crystal ball, but we don’t have that': Arts, cultural organizations contend with planning a season during a pandemic

The Academy is planning its season with multiple contingency plans, Kershner said. Traditional in-person programming following pandemic guidelines is in the works, and the organization is also eyeing outdoor programming opportunities. Most staff have backgrounds in adapting to work with whatever resources and situations are available – or unavailable, Kershner said, equipping them to handle the unexpected pandemic’s impacts.

In 2020, the Academy offered a series of low-cost Zoom-based classes at small fees for the community to participate in. Digital offerings will likely continue this year, Kershner said.

With live theatre and indoor concerts are not abundant yet, the Academy is renting out its larger facility for certain events like company work training sessions or small weddings to help make ends meet.

“The organization’s mobilized and is actually really proactively working toward solving problems as opposed to waiting for salvation,” Kershner said. “No matter what the year throws at us, this team is going to figure out how to evolve and adapt and continue to provide value for the community. We’ll find a path out.”

Since the pandemic closed the Lynchburg Museum Systems’ doors, the organization has likewise become innovative with its outreach.