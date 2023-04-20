Lynchburg City Council is expected to add another meeting to its budget calendar, as the body attempts to reconcile what new proposals can be included in its fiscal year 2024 budget, which is expected to feature a reduction in the real estate tax rate.

At the end of its meeting on Tuesday, council entertained the idea of adding another budget reconciliation work session on May 2 to help them get to a point where they could adopt a fiscal year 2024 budget on the proposed May 23 adoption date.

According to City Manager Wynter Benda, council must adopt a budget 30 days prior to the end of the fiscal year, which closes on June 30.

Council’s budget reconciliation discussion on Tuesday was expected to revolve around a conversation of “what’s in” and “what’s out” of the budget, as the body looks to marry its expected 89 cents per $100 of assessed value real estate tax rate with new initiatives proposed to address public safety citywide.

Council recently voted to reduce the real estate tax rate to 89 cents per $100 of assessed value pending an official ordinance from the city, a 22-cent reduction from the current real estate tax rate of $1.11 per $100 of assessed value, and a 16-cent reduction from the city manager’s proposed $1.05 per $100 of assessed value.

No official ordinance has been adopted to date.

However, as council began to broach the topic of what will be in and out of the budget, the presentation quickly came to a halt following confusion over some of the councilor’s expectations of what was to be included.

Even Mayor Stephanie Reed, a proponent for Benda’s full public safety budget package, said during Tuesday’s meeting, “I’m not sure what’s being included or what’s not being included. Where the money is being spent, where it’s not being spent.”

Reed alluded to the fact Tuesday night that much of the confusion stems from the March 21 “budget and performance expectations” sheet signed by a majority of council — Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi, Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson and At-large Councilors Martin Misjuns and Larry Taylor.

“I think we need to clarify who actually even needs to be in this conversation. Because four people have had a conversation about this $12 million. Three of us have not,” she added, referring to herself, Ward I Councilor MaryJane Dolan and Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder, who have not signed the document.

“My voice has been silenced,” Reed went on to say, to Dolan’s agreement, who added, “I think you’ve said it accurately.”

Wilder said he “wasn’t a part of the conversation” either, and the majority “excluded the citizens of Ward II from your conversation.”

The $12.3 million refers to the amount the fiscal year 2024 budget will grow over fiscal year 2023’s budget. According to the budget and performance expectations sheet, the majority is eyeing a general fund of $235.4 million with the 89-cent tax rate, a $12.3 million, or 5.5%, increase over fiscal year 2023’s budget of $223.1 million.

For some councilors, the concept is as simple as starting from the “baseline” of the fiscal year 2023 budget, and then adding new proposals in public safety up until the $12.3 million increase in revenue is filled with new proposals.

“What you’ve got is $12.3 million more than last year,” Helgeson said. “$3 million is more for public safety. All those positions that Councilman Faraldi mentioned ... now we’re getting that bucket full of the $12.3 million. Those are the items that are first.”

Misjuns argued similarly, that the city should take the budget from last year and build the new public safety initiatives into the $12.3 million increase.

Deputy City Manager Greg Patrick said due to inflationary increases during the previous year, that option may not be feasible.

“Before we start to talk about new initiatives, new spending, we have to recognize the increase in costs to maintain the status quo of service. That’s got to be paid out of the increase in revenue,” Patrick said.

According to an April 3 memo from Benda, the inflationary increases in the budget amounts to about $12.1 million, which would likely cut into the $12.3 million increase in the budget.

“That’s the one big piece we may be missing in the conversation,” Patrick said. “To get back to where we were, we need roughly $12 million in new revenue just to provide that same level of service.”

Misjuns said the missing component is the “citizens,” who are not “getting a revenue increase in their wages or compensation for inflation. So why should we be taking more from them so the government can realize that?”

Misjuns added “the most important thing to see” is a report expected next week from City of Lynchburg department heads on their ability to reduce spending.

Even through 3% departmental cuts, budgeting for vacancy savings and reducing ongoing funding for vehicle replacements, three main strategies proposed to council to bridge the budget gap, Patrick said the total will only add up to about $6.7 million.

“If we fund everything in public safety, find $1.4 million in savings in the initiatives up there, find $2.2 million in cuts and we use the strategies we’ve talked about, we’ve got a balanced budget,” Patrick added.

With less than a month to go before its scheduled first reading of the budget, proposed for May 9, it’s still unclear exactly what new proposals council would like to remain in of the budget.

Still, frustration appeared to run abound Tuesday evening, with Dolan saying, “I’m not even sure I want to attend another one of these ‘budget’ meetings, because this was all decided prior to March 21 and it’s going to be rammed down our throats no matter what we do.”

“You’ve already said you’re going to do this, this and this. And majority rules, have at it. Come back and talk to me two years later,” she added.

Faraldi responded by saying if she did, Dolan would be “doing a disservice to the voters who did elect you.” Dolan then said, “You didn’t listen to Ward I when they got up and spoke two weeks ago, a week ago,” referring to the recent public hearing and public comments during council meetings regarding the budget.

Wilder, who said about the budget and performance expectations sheet, “I have never had a conversation outside of this room about a budget process, or gotten with other councilmembers to make a decision for the whole City of Lynchburg without consulting, or without being in an open body,” even criticized Taylor, a fellow Ward II resident, for not listening to his own neighbors.

“The area you live in was excluded,” Wilder said to the at-large representative. However, Taylor said he’s heard from people in his neighborhood who support the 89 cent tax rate.

Wilder put his wish on the table that the city increase funding for the school division beyond the $2.1 million in additional money; however it’s unlikely to garner the support of the majority, who only listed 5% pay raises for standards of quality positions and categorical as new initiatives in the budget and performance expectations sheet.

Helgeson even alluded to the fact he might be willing to consider reducing the $2.1 million allocated to the school division, possibly to level funding from fiscal year 2023 of $40.8 million.

Faraldi maintains the document was to only an attempt to ask the city manager “to produce a memo about what a certain situation would look like.”

Council is expected to hold another budget reconciliation session during its work session at 4 p.m. on April 25 in the second floor training room inside City Hall.

An additional meeting on May 2 in the second floor training room appears likely as well, as no councilor voiced opposition to such.