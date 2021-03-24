When brotherly love is literally a lifesaver: Lynchburg man gets liver donation from younger sibling

“I myself didn’t particularly want another family member to have to go through the whole surgery and the recovery,” Benny Nash said. But, “Mark insisted. There’s a lot to be said for brotherly love.”

Once Mark Nash was told he was a “total match” to be his brother’s donor around mid-July, the path forward was clear, but with one added challenge — to ensure the procedures would go as smoothly as possible, doctors told him he needed to lose 50 pounds.

“For me, when we found out that my brother needed to have the transplant, it wasn’t really a choice,” he said. “… It was that external motivator I needed to get in much better shape.”

Taking the effort into his own hands, he started working out more regularly, fasting intermittently and he stopped drinking alcohol. He invested in a fancy scale that measured different body metrics. Mark Nash contacted his brother a bit more often throughout the process, and within about four months, he’d dropped the weight.

The Nash brothers went in for their surgeries on Oct. 30, and 70% of Mark Nash’s liver was transferred to his brother. Both segments, now in different bodies, then regenerated up to full volume within a matter of weeks — something unique to the liver compared to other internal organs.