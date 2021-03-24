When brotherly love is literally a lifesaver: Lynchburg man gets liver donation from younger sibling

Benny Nash has come away from a series of medical hurdles and frustrations this past year stronger and more hopeful — with some major help and staunch determination from his brother.
Nash, 64, of Lynchburg, had been dealing with cryptogenic cirrhosis — a chronic liver disease without alcohol- or hepatitis-related causes — for four years, traveling up to specialists at University of Virginia Health System for monitoring and treatment. Then, in early 2020, it became apparent his aortic valve, part of what pumps the heart, needed to be replaced.
Before that, though, doctors told him he’d need a liver replacement — something they recommended should happen six months before the vital aortic valve replacement.
Nash and his wife kept their bags packed for notice of an available liver from a deceased donor and traveled up to Charlottesville three times for transplants that didn’t pan out.
On the third instance, Nash said, he was staged right outside the surgical room, only to find at the last minute the liver didn’t meet standards. It was disappointing, he said, but at the same time good to know those standards were being upheld.
Enter Mark Nash, Benny Nash’s younger brother by 13 years.
Over the summer, doctors pivoted to seek a living donor for Benny Nash’s surgery. Within a month of starting that search, UVa health workers set up diagnostics with Mark Nash to see if his liver would be a match.
“I myself didn’t particularly want another family member to have to go through the whole surgery and the recovery,” Benny Nash said. But, “Mark insisted. There’s a lot to be said for brotherly love.”
Once Mark Nash was told he was a “total match” to be his brother’s donor around mid-July, the path forward was clear, but with one added challenge — to ensure the procedures would go as smoothly as possible, doctors told him he needed to lose 50 pounds.
“For me, when we found out that my brother needed to have the transplant, it wasn’t really a choice,” he said. “… It was that external motivator I needed to get in much better shape.”
Taking the effort into his own hands, he started working out more regularly, fasting intermittently and he stopped drinking alcohol. He invested in a fancy scale that measured different body metrics. Mark Nash contacted his brother a bit more often throughout the process, and within about four months, he’d dropped the weight.
The Nash brothers went in for their surgeries on Oct. 30, and 70% of Mark Nash’s liver was transferred to his brother. Both segments, now in different bodies, then regenerated up to full volume within a matter of weeks — something unique to the liver compared to other internal organs.
Mark Nash said recovery was exhausting at first, but he was able to return home to Severn, Maryland, within two weeks and take some time away from work. In about a month, he said, his regenerated liver will be up to full capacity.
He spoke highly of the staff who performed the transplant and said he’s going to try keeping up a more active lifestyle.
“This was kind of a wakeup call to say it’s easier to stay in shape than to wake up in July and say, ‘I need to lose 50 pounds,’” he said.
The journey wasn’t over for his brother.
Benny Nash found his aortic valve had stopped working properly six weeks after the liver transplant. He was scheduled for a valve replacement the next morning, rather than waiting six months after the liver transplant like doctors originally intended.
Hospital restrictions in place because of the coronavirus pandemic — which at the time was taking a significant toll on many health care providers — meant Nash could only have his wife as a visitor for the open heart surgery.
With such a short timeline between procedures, Nash said he was doubly drained. Being able to stay with his daughter and son-in-law in Charlottesville post-op and receiving physical therapy from them made immediate recovery from both procedures go a little smoother, and though he still has pain in his abdomen and chest, he’s been able to move around much easier.
“I’m doing a whole lot better now, but I still have a ways to go,” he said, adding a full recovery is expected to take about a year.
His follow-up appointments have been scaling back along with his medications, although he’ll have to keep taking anti-rejection medicine for the rest of his life.
Considering himself to be of a different generation than his brother, Benny Nash said this journey was one that pulled them a bit closer together.
And he said he’s learned that when depending on a vital transplant, having the support of a living donor — especially one so personally invested in his wellbeing — is the best way to go.