Whether it's time, talent or treasures given, it's all valued by Lynchburg-area nonprofits

This is the third year the club has participated in Giving Tuesday and ended up with $8,500. In 2018 and 2019, the club brought in more than $10,000 each year.

The club has a revenue budget of $550,000 each year that makes sure the organization can run all of its programming.

“I don’t know if that’s because of COVID or because everyone is doing Giving Tuesday now, but we definitely saw a decrease [on Giving Tuesday],” she said.

Beginning Oct. 1, the club has a goal to reach out to donors seven times before the day of Giving Tuesday by way of email and social media posts. On the actual day, board members come together to dedicate two hours to call donors to make those requests to donors.

Money from Giving Tuesday helps the club fundraise for the following year, Fuqua said.

“You never know what a year is going to look like and January through May is the toughest time for any nonprofit to raise money, so we don’t really know what that’s going to look like next year,” she said. “Giving Tuesday and then hopefully a little bit more will stabilize us for next year so we can continue staying open and offering our academic programs at extended hours.”