Whether it's time, talent or treasures given, it's all valued by Lynchburg-area nonprofits

Lynchburg-area nonprofits saw a donation drop in Giving Tuesday efforts but say all contributions are valued.
The global coronavirus pandemic has placed increased needs in the local community and therefore on the various nonprofits that support it. This year, more than ever, these organizations have needed help to continue operating and providing.
A few local nonprofits said donations have been down the entire year due to the loss of reliable donors and canceled fundraising events, from galas to 5K races.
For many of them, Giving Tuesday, which takes place the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, is the last push to meet their bottom-line revenues.
DePaul Community Resources, a nonprofit human services organization, saw a 15% downward trend in Giving Tuesday donations from 2019 to 2020.
Daria VanRavestein, development specialist for DePaul Community Resources, said she believes this is because of donors being more reserved about the uncertainty of the pandemic.
She anticipates the end-of-year giving also will reflect a slight downward trend.
“While COVID has negatively impacted some personal giving, along with some foundation and corporation processes, and completely halted some revenue streams for nonprofits, it has generated some COVID related opportunities that have helped to fill the gaps in areas that were negatively impacted,” she said. “While it did not balance out the losses in raising money, it was helpful for the net impact of those deficits to not be so large.”
Another impact COVID has had on fundraising has been the element of meeting individuals, grantors, and foundations in person.
Meetings, tours, special events, and grant evaluations have not been feasible in person during COVID-19, she said.
“While Zoom does allow us to connect with our donors, it’s not the same as sitting face to face or touring them through our building to see our mission first hand,” she said. “This has made strengthening existing donor relationships and building new donor relationships more challenging and has decreased gifts.”
On the bright side, though, DePaul has seen some of its long-term donors step up and give in news ways.
One donor rallied all of her family and friends to collects games, activities, cleaning supplies, food, and gift cards for the young people who’ve aged out of foster care and are part of the independent living program.
“The result was incredibly generous care packages that showed these young people that people in their community are thinking about them and cheering for them during this difficult time,” VanRavestein said.
Adult Care Center of Central Virginia Executive Director Allison Szuba said she loves the idea of Giving Tuesday and thinks it is a great way for people to donate to a cause they are passionate about but said there are so many local organizations involved with it that it doesn’t bring in a plethora of donations to the center.
“We need one day dedicated to nonprofit giving. The premise is fantastic; however there are a lot of organizations and a lot of wonderful people supporting them in Lynchburg, so for us it's just a little bit harder of a fight because we are a more specialized organization. So, we don't appeal necessarily to the masses,” she said.
The center serves adults with health care needs and was closed from March until June. When it reopened, Szuba sent a letter to those on the mailing list asking for support to buy personal protective equipment (PPE) and received about $4,000.
“It was amazing that people cared that much and would do anything they could to help,” she said.
Kayla Fuqua, director of development and marketing for The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Lynchburg, said the youth development center which is open to kids ages 6 to 18, will make its annual revenue goal this year but only because the club received government funding for being one of the only clubs in the state to stay open during the pandemic.
The club has received individual donations this year and though Fuqua wouldn’t say those donations have decreased, they also haven’t increased either.
“December is the month we look at to see if we’ve hit what we hit every year and we’re definitely missing in that area and we’re looking to have that community support still,” she said.
This is the third year the club has participated in Giving Tuesday and ended up with $8,500. In 2018 and 2019, the club brought in more than $10,000 each year.
The club has a revenue budget of $550,000 each year that makes sure the organization can run all of its programming.
“I don’t know if that’s because of COVID or because everyone is doing Giving Tuesday now, but we definitely saw a decrease [on Giving Tuesday],” she said.
Beginning Oct. 1, the club has a goal to reach out to donors seven times before the day of Giving Tuesday by way of email and social media posts. On the actual day, board members come together to dedicate two hours to call donors to make those requests to donors.
Money from Giving Tuesday helps the club fundraise for the following year, Fuqua said.
“You never know what a year is going to look like and January through May is the toughest time for any nonprofit to raise money, so we don’t really know what that’s going to look like next year,” she said. “Giving Tuesday and then hopefully a little bit more will stabilize us for next year so we can continue staying open and offering our academic programs at extended hours.”
Due to COVID-19, the club changed its hours from 9 a.m. to 5 pm. to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and its part-time staff became full-time staff to help parents out and keep kids during the day.
Though monetary donations are important to keep the club running, Fuqua said a lot of people also donated in-kind items and their time, which are just as valuable to nonprofits.
“For us, it's all around, it’s your time, treasure or talent that can you offer,” she said.
