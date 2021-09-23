While COVID hospitalization rates remain high, daily cases decline

The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Centra’s Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital as of Thursday morning stood at 109.
That case count is one less than a week ago.
Of the 22 COVID-19 patients in Centra's intensive care unit as of Thursday morning, 14 have been placed on ventilators.
In Lynchburg, the Virginia Department of Health reported 70 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, significantly down from last week’s high reported Friday of 299. The number of new cases reported in the past 14 days remains high at 2,052.
In Lynchburg, 39.6% of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the Department of Health. Across the Central Virginia Health District, which includes the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell, vaccination rates range from 41.4% to 45.1%.
Centra’s catchment area for Lynchburg General Hospital and Southside Community Hospital covers Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, the Farmville area and several smaller satellite locations.