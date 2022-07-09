White Rock Baptist Church hosts first funday since the pandemic to engage the community

White Rock Baptist Church hosted a cookout and Funday event for children and residents as a way to engage the community and organizations.

“Hopefully, this kind of activity will help us to the next step that we need to continue to make it a community,” Senior Pastor Ricky Hailstock said.

It was an overcast day at the church, which featured a bounce house for children, free food and resources for whoever attended.

The organizations that attended the event Saturday were the NAACP, Johnson Health Center, Environmental Justice and the Community Access Network.

Kinzetta Cobbs, representative from the community outreach network, said it was important to be a part of the event Saturday.

“To reach the community, you have to be in the community,” Cobbs said.

The NAACP – Lynchburg Unit 7088 gave out information about the chapter and ways to get involved.

“We’re here to help anybody,” said Brenda Farmer, vice president of the chapter.

Hailstock said he hopes more young people get involved with the NAACP.

There also was a table to help people register to vote.

“The voter registration is for those who probably need the help for the reentry back into the community,” Hailstock said. “We have some people here certified to take care of that on sight, hopefully … get it moving toward restoring your rights so you can vote.”

Brea Marshall, member of the program committee and member of the church, emphasized the importance of voting and adding it to the event.

“Getting out to vote is very important to us to make a difference,” Marshall said.

Marshall said the church hasn't had a fun day event in a couple of years due to the pandemic. So, the main purpose was to have another community engagement event. She said the planning for the event took about three months and it took a lot of support and planning.

“It took a lot of support from our community and the people in our community,” Marshall said.

She hopes the event makes people in the community more aware of the church as they look to plan more things for the community.

“We just want to reach out to people and tell them that we are here as a support for them if they need it,” Marshall.

Hailstock said the next step is to explore ideas for a market for fresh foods on White Rock Hill, to create better food security. The church had a table for The Environmental Justice at the event. They gave out brochures that discussed ways to combat heat risks and ideas to help with food insecurity such as food forests. The pastor said they will begin to discuss this idea within their program committee, starting at the next meeting.

Hailstock said collaboration will be important to make this plan possible.

“Hopefully the engagement with some of our organizations will help us with the next step,” Hailstock said.

They will look to engage the community, organizations, city officials and departments within the city of Lynchburg moving forward and build on this event.

“The church is family. So we are family and we want to reach out to this context White Rock Hill," Hailstock said.