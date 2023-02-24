Wintergreen Resort in Nelson County announced Friday it will conclude its winter season early due to unusually high temperatures.

The resort posted a message to its blog Friday: "The southeast has experienced two consecutive weeks of record warm temperatures far above the seasonal norms for February."

"In spite of a valiant effort to keep the ski season going by making snow at every opportunity," the post said, Wintergreen will close the winter season at 5 p.m. Sunday.

The resort's "Mission: Affordable" season passes will be valid Saturday and Sunday.

A view from the resort's live mountain camera Friday showed patches of ground around slopes with limited snow.

Weather information available on the resort's website, wintergreenresort.com, showed a temperature of 48 degrees at an elevation of 3,300 feet Friday afternoon.

Wintergreen's annual ski season starts in December.