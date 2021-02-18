Wintry precipitation mix that began overnight is expected to continue through Thursday

A mix of wintry precipitation that began overnight is expected to continue through Thursday, and the Lynchburg region remains under a winter storm warning.

As of just after 5 a.m. Thursday, the Lynchburg area had received less than an inch of snow.

Sleet and freezing rain are expected to continue falling through the morning, turning to all freezing rain after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service's forecast.

The weather service warns this could freeze up snow that's already fallen.

New ice accumulation of one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch is expected during the day Thursday, with less than an inch of sleet possible. Another one-tenth to two-tenths of an inch of ice is expected Thursday night.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After peaking around 30 during the day Thursday, the temperature Thursday night will drop to around 28.

The winter precipitation is predicted to continue through Friday morning before sunny skies appear and the temperature rises to the low 40s, according to the weather service.