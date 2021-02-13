Wintry weather downs trees, power lines in Lynchburg area

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Paula Jones, Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson, said Saturday afternoon crews were mostly fielding reports of downed power lines and trees in roads. She said crews had seen some minor accidents due to vehicles sliding on ice, but no major accidents were reported in the area as of Saturday afternoon.

Jones said crews responded to a crash around noon on Saturday along US-460 in the area of Candlers Mountain Road where a truck struck a tree that had fallen in the road. Jones said the accident was cleared quickly.

According to Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services Dispatcher Jason Keeney, the accident yielded no injuries.

Keeney said Saturday afternoon first responders were mostly fielding reports of trees and power lines that were down as a result of the ice. Keeney said few vehicle accidents had been reported.

Jones said VDOT crews were expected to continue clearing and treating roads through the weekend and crews were continuing to work with Appalachian Power and Dominion Energy partners to assist with downed power lines and power outages.