Wintry weather downs trees, power lines in Lynchburg area

Ice in the Lynchburg area downed trees and power lines Saturday leaving thousands without power.
The National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning for Lynchburg and the surrounding area Saturday through noon today. Through the day Saturday, Lynchburg experienced light freezing rain with temperatures in the low 30s.
By Saturday afternoon, Virginia State Police responded to a total of 283 traffic crashes and 143 disabled vehicles statewide, according to a news release. As of 4 p.m., no fatal crashes had been reported. Virginia State Police advised Virginians to avoid travel as much as possible due to icy road conditions across Central, Southeastern and Northern Virginia.
As of Saturday afternoon, Appalachian Power, which serves more than 100,000 customers in the region, reported more than 90 power outages in Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, affecting more than 5,000 customers.
Teresa Hamilton Hall, an Appalachian Power spokesperson, said in an email, outages are expected to increase as ice accumulates through the day and into Saturday night, but crews are working to assess damages and restore power to those affected.
According to an early morning tweet from the Virginia Department of Transportation Lynchburg District, crews began receiving reports of downed trees and limbs in roadways as well as ice on bridges and overpasses around 6 a.m. Saturday. VDOT Lynchburg urged citizens to stay home and off the roads through Sunday afternoon.
Paula Jones, Virginia Department of Transportation spokesperson, said Saturday afternoon crews were mostly fielding reports of downed power lines and trees in roads. She said crews had seen some minor accidents due to vehicles sliding on ice, but no major accidents were reported in the area as of Saturday afternoon.
Jones said crews responded to a crash around noon on Saturday along US-460 in the area of Candlers Mountain Road where a truck struck a tree that had fallen in the road. Jones said the accident was cleared quickly.
According to Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services Dispatcher Jason Keeney, the accident yielded no injuries.
Keeney said Saturday afternoon first responders were mostly fielding reports of trees and power lines that were down as a result of the ice. Keeney said few vehicle accidents had been reported.
Jones said VDOT crews were expected to continue clearing and treating roads through the weekend and crews were continuing to work with Appalachian Power and Dominion Energy partners to assist with downed power lines and power outages.
“There’s no driving in ice,” Jones said. “We will be applying sand and salt as appropriate to help with traction if people must be on the roads, but the best bet is to — before it gets dark and the temperature drops — for people to be inside and take care of themselves.”
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures are expected to be above freezing Sunday with a chance of more rain in the afternoon.