As Lynchburg City Council’s fiscal year 2024 budget reconciliation period draws to a close, the body settled in Tuesday night on a reduced local contribution to the city’s school division, giving council the ability to eliminate departmental cuts and provide tax relief to property owners citywide, while making an “unprecedented” investment in public safety.

In an effort to reduce the $9.1 million budget gap, according to Chief Financial Officer Donna Witt, which exists should council maintain its support for City Manager Wynter Benda’s full public safety proposal and a 5% general wage increase for non-sworn employees, council is looking at reducing its level of local funding from an originally proposed $42.9 million in the budget and performance expectations sheet, to a total of about $39.4 million, a $1.4 million reduction from its fiscal year 2023 allocation.

In total, the budget gap is expected to be closed with the $3.5 million reduction from the original proposal for schools; updates to the social services and Blue Ridge Regional Jail budgets, which totals about $1 million; and budgeting for vacant positions and using one-time funds for ongoing fleet replacement money, good for about $4.6 million.

As a result, cuts to department level services aren’t expected, meaning items such as closing the Templeton Senior Center, permanent closure of the collection windows in City Hall, eliminating hanging banners and holiday decorations, elimination of the city’s contribution to the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, reduced funding for Miller Park’s pool season by 10 days, and reduced funding for contracted services for snow removal will be added back to the budget.

Additionally, after a delicate conversation on the topic, the councilors will keep their salaries after entertaining removing it from the budget.

Ward I Councilor Mary-Jane Dolan said waiving council’s salaries would be a “no-brainer” for her.

“Another thing you say is that the city has to tighten their belts,” Dolan said referring to Ward III Councilor Jeff Helgeson. “I think we can demonstrate to the city that we really believe that and put our money where our mouths is and tighten our belts.”

Other councilors cited the need to pay taxes on money they didn’t receive, because just waiving their salaries still would require them to claim taxes on the income, or making the position of city councilor a volunteer position as reasons not to waive their salaries.

“I don’t believe it’s a good practice to put a financial burden on members of council to do this job,” Vice Mayor Chris Faraldi said.

Tuesday’s discussions mostly revolved around the city’s local contribution to the school division, with a majority of council remaining in favor of categorical funding for the school division as well.

At-large Councilor Martin Misjuns provided his own slideshow for council, filled with LCS and Virginia Department of Education data which he said shows “Lynchburg City Schools has been and will continue to be properly funded based on data the school division provided during the budget process.”

Misjuns claims the school division has had the money to invest in teacher pay in prior years but has not done it due to pumping more money into administration.

According to Misjuns’ data, the average teacher pay decreased 8.4% in fiscal year 2023, while the school board approved a 5% pay increase in the adopted budget.

Superintendent Crystal Edwards, who was sitting in on the Lynchburg City School Board meeting ongoing at the same time, seemingly addressed the claims, saying part of the dip in funding for the instructional budget came from the school division doing something to “help the city,” by putting some of its instructional positions under CARES funding received during the coronavirus pandemic.

“What may sound like, look like, ‘Oh, their budget went down,’ it actually didn’t go down. It just shifted into CARES,” Edwards said, seemingly referring to the numbers Misjuns presented.

“There’s some notion that we decreased salaries last year and we know you were deliberate about giving everybody a 5% raise, rather than an average of a 5% raise,” she added.

After Helgeson and Misjuns criticized the 15/50 Plan last week, with Helgeson calling it “more gimmicky than it is practicality” and Misjuns saying it was a “joke,” the city’s school board members continued their advocacy for Edwards’ 15/50 salary proposal plan Tuesday night, despite the two bodies meeting simultaneously for a portion of the evening.

Board member Atul Gupta, who said he was addressing the city manager, said, “Lynchburg City Schools is like an 18-wheeler: If you make a sharp turn in our finances, it’s going to overturn. And when it overturns, that load on the highway will be seen and felt by you and everybody else who lives in the City of Lynchburg.

“... The changes need to be incremental and not sharp,” Gupta continued.

Board member Randall Trost, who acknowledged public safety should be a key priority, added, “but at the top of that list is also our education system.”

“City Council needs to understand that that’s such an important building block investment into the future of our city. ... We pinch pennies as much as everybody ... we wouldn’t ask for it if we really didn’t need it. And we need the 15/50 to maintain our current level of teachers and staff and attract the best and the brightest to support our students,” Trost said.

After, Gupta said that LCS often feels like a stepchild to the city’s governing body, board member Dr. Bob Brennan said it’s “more like orphans than we are stepchildren.”

Despite the feelings from the school board, several councilors still think the school division is receiving more than enough money for its budget.

Misjuns and Faraldi both argued the school division’s total budget will increase due to the state’s contribution, which led to an argument between Faraldi and Ward II Councilor Sterling Wilder.

“I love the grandstanding here, but candidly, the total number is going up,” Faraldi said to Wilder, who was repeatedly pointing out that the city’s contribution — the only contribution that council controls — was going down.

“While the local number might be amended one way or another ... so we’re all on the same page, the total number is going up. So, I don’t want there to be any insinuation whatsoever where the total full picture was,” Faraldi said.

Faraldi said if Wilder was attempting to “insinuate that this council doesn’t appreciate the school division or anything of that nature, I hope that’s not the case,” because the majority wants to focus on funding in the classroom, where the “school division hasn’t.”

Wilder responded, “The city’s funding has decreased. I’m not trying to grandstand; I’m trying to make sure I have the facts straight.”

Helgeson said about where the dollars are coming from: “it’s the total amount that’s going there. Would you have less money if you have it in your right pocket or your left? No. This is a good thing.”

Council is scheduled to hold its first reading of the fiscal year 2024 proposed budget at 7:30 p.m. on May 9, with a final adoption date scheduled for May 23.

With consensus reached on a majority of the budget items, council decided to cancel its 4 p.m. work session scheduled for Tuesday, opting to just hold its regular meeting in the evening instead.

Council will meet at 7:30 p.m. on May 9 in Council Chambers inside City Hall, 900 Church St. in Lynchburg.