With coronavirus complications, Lynchburg-area nonprofits fill in Thanksgiving meal, shelter needs

Lynchburg-area nonprofits are working extra hard this Thanksgiving to make sure everyone who’s in need of a meal this year gets one, despite obstacles thrown in the way because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg, a steady provider of food and housing for those in the community without, closed its Center of Hope shelter Friday after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

Tammy Shank, director of development for the nonprofit’s local branch, said coordinators with Centra Health helped quarantine the individual, and the Center of Hope on Park Avenue will be closed until Dec. 7, along with its community feeding program and family services.

Other families staying at the facility were moved by Centra coordinators to another local facility to be quarantined, she said. Anyone needing housing is being referred to Lynchburg’s Coordinated Homeless Intake & Access (CHIA) hotline and agencies with the Central Virginia Continuum of Care to find arrangements.

While the facility is empty, Shank said it’s being cleaned extensively. The chapter’s Angel Tree and Red Kettle programs — for donating gifts to those in need, and collecting monetary donations at locations around town, respectively — aren’t affected, since they operate out of a different building.

