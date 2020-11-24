With coronavirus complications, Lynchburg-area nonprofits fill in Thanksgiving meal, shelter needs

Lynchburg-area nonprofits are working extra hard this Thanksgiving to make sure everyone who’s in need of a meal this year gets one, despite obstacles thrown in the way because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg, a steady provider of food and housing for those in the community without, closed its Center of Hope shelter Friday after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.
Tammy Shank, director of development for the nonprofit’s local branch, said coordinators with Centra Health helped quarantine the individual, and the Center of Hope on Park Avenue will be closed until Dec. 7, along with its community feeding program and family services.
Other families staying at the facility were moved by Centra coordinators to another local facility to be quarantined, she said. Anyone needing housing is being referred to Lynchburg’s Coordinated Homeless Intake & Access (CHIA) hotline and agencies with the Central Virginia Continuum of Care to find arrangements.
While the facility is empty, Shank said it’s being cleaned extensively. The chapter’s Angel Tree and Red Kettle programs — for donating gifts to those in need, and collecting monetary donations at locations around town, respectively — aren’t affected, since they operate out of a different building.
Shank said the Salvation Army of Greater Lynchburg is looking to host a holiday meal sometime in December to make up for canceling its Thanksgiving community meal. Partnerships with other community providers like The Lighthouse Community Center and Lynchburg Daily Bread are being called on so that no one in the Hill City goes hungry on Turkey Day.
Tracey Dixon, executive director of Daily Bread on Clay Street, said she and her team are expecting Thursday “to be the biggest day in our 38-year history” and are planning on prepping 30 whole turkeys and 40 turkey breasts that day. She said they’re aiming to provide around 700 meals — a big uptick from their average of 300 to 550 meals served daily.
She said the nonprofit gears up for a busy Thanksgiving most years, but doubly so this year because of the pandemic. Last year, they handed out about 250 meals on Thanksgiving.
Park View Community Mission, on Memorial Avenue just a couple minutes’ walk from the Center of Hope, handed out hot to-go meals Tuesday in addition to its regular Wednesday meals because of the two-week closure.
Though Park View will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, its Wednesday meal will include typical holiday dishes. Heather Gibson, operations associate for Park View’s Food for Families program, said there were 404 food boxes handed out last week, where the average during the pandemic has been closer to 300 boxes.
“We’re just trying to help as many as we can throughout this season,” she said.
