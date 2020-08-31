With Danville's Project Imagine, 19-year-old leaves gang life

“I’m here to help,” he said. “I’m not trying to lock you up, I’m trying to set you free.”

Wilson is glad he is out of the gang lifestyle.

“If I weren’t working, I’d sitting somewhere doing I’m not supposed to be doing, getting in trouble,” Wilson said.

Wilson, who did not want to reveal which gang he was with, said he ended up charged with assault and battery and disorderly conduct in the incident when he was 16. The did six months probation, 50 hours of community service and two weeks of anger management classes.

He realized he no longer wanted the gang lifestyle after he turned 18.

Wilson connected with the Project Imagine program after his father put him contact with David.

“My reason to do this is to stay out of trouble and I thought it would be a good work experience,” Wilson said.

His job at the library includes checking people into the computers and setting up programs and activities for kids.

Project Imagine has not only become more popular locally. It has received national recognition, as well.