With homemade observatory, Lynchburg astrophotographer searches the galaxies from his own backyard

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Inside the observatory, a leather three-legged stool sits in front of an open laptop. The telescope dominates the center of the space, fixed on a moving arm. When Gresham plugs in the coordinates, not only does the telescope move to find them, but the entire dome begins to rotate.

It creates the illusion of movement. With both feet firmly on the stationary floor, in the small, close bubble, the entire room seems to spin. The inside of the observatory is painted a deep blue, something Gresham said was his wife's idea. Even boxed inside the observatory, there is the insinuation of sky.

Gresham got his start in astronomy when he was around 14. Living in Kansas, the wheat fields and sweeping, dark skies were the perfect fodder for anyone interested in the stars. He built his first telescope when he was in eighth or ninth grade. Using a special film camera and sheets of film, he created prints even then.

A degree in astronomy at the University of Kansas was derailed by the Vietnam War. He joined the army and got into electronics.

After the war, he worked with Raytheon in West Germany for 11 years and also lived in Nigeria before ending up in Lynchburg permanently in the 1980s. He met his wife, Cindy, in 1967 while stationed in Huntsville, Alabama, and she moved with him to Germany after they were married.