With homemade observatory, Lynchburg astrophotographer searches the galaxies from his own backyard

In a 10-by-10-foot box in the backyard of an unassuming ranch house in an innocuous Lynchburg neighborhood, Mike Gresham is photographing galaxies.
He built the observatory a few years ago, designing and crafting the structure in his garage, assembling the telescope and programming the domed building to respond to keystrokes on his laptop.
Gresham, 77, has worked in electronics for decades and started a company that serviced General Electric two-way radio systems, but when it comes to the backyard observatory, he's entirely self-taught. On his way to full retirement, he still does work for hospitals and emergency services in the area.
"Thank God for the internet," Gresham said. It's the internet — and other amateur astrophotographers — that gave him the idea. This kind of technology simply didn't exist 15 years ago: something that would allow stunning photographs of celestial bodies from a backyard, regardless of the light pollution that conceals countless stars on even the clearest Lynchburg nights.
Even on a rainy day in late October, he was willing to troop out to the observatory, ducking through the low hatch to the trove of tech inside to show off his set up.
Astrophotography, also known as astronomical imaging, is the photography of astronomical objects, celestial events and areas of the night sky. It uses high-powered telescopes, filters and hundreds of photos of a celestial phenomenon to create a single composite image.
Gresham said most of his pictures are composed of between 250 and 500 individual photographs. Using post-production software, he stacks those images and aligns them to build an entire complete picture.
His main interest is deep sky nebulae and galaxies. The objects he photographs are anywhere from 1,000 light years to 100 million light years away.
He discovered a Dutch man living in Toyko who managed to produce clear photos of the galaxies even from the base of the Tokyo Tower.
“That’s what gave me hope," Gresham said. "If they could do it in Johannesburg, South Africa or downtown Atlanta or, most recently, Tokyo — man, if they could do it in far more light-polluted environments, then I can do it here.”
It took months of research and about several months of construction to build the observatory. On the floor of the garage, a perfect circle of marked concrete shows the spot where he laminated the dome. Inside the observatory, the telescope is mounted on a concrete pier that drives into the ground.
A permanent, mounted telescope became a necessity when Gresham realized he didn't have the patience or energy anymore to lug equipment every night to a nearby "dark sight," to take photos. Now, he can do the same thing with an extensive setup and high-grade equipment from the comfort of his own home.
Inside the observatory, a leather three-legged stool sits in front of an open laptop. The telescope dominates the center of the space, fixed on a moving arm. When Gresham plugs in the coordinates, not only does the telescope move to find them, but the entire dome begins to rotate.
It creates the illusion of movement. With both feet firmly on the stationary floor, in the small, close bubble, the entire room seems to spin. The inside of the observatory is painted a deep blue, something Gresham said was his wife's idea. Even boxed inside the observatory, there is the insinuation of sky.
Gresham got his start in astronomy when he was around 14. Living in Kansas, the wheat fields and sweeping, dark skies were the perfect fodder for anyone interested in the stars. He built his first telescope when he was in eighth or ninth grade. Using a special film camera and sheets of film, he created prints even then.
A degree in astronomy at the University of Kansas was derailed by the Vietnam War. He joined the army and got into electronics.
After the war, he worked with Raytheon in West Germany for 11 years and also lived in Nigeria before ending up in Lynchburg permanently in the 1980s. He met his wife, Cindy, in 1967 while stationed in Huntsville, Alabama, and she moved with him to Germany after they were married.
"He asked me, and we were off and gone and never looked back," Cindy Gresham said from a perch on their living room couch, stroking the ears of 8-year-old Hettie, a brown dachshund whom she referred to as their "only child."
She said Mike approached her three years ago to run the idea of the observatory by her. It was something she knew he had been interested in for a long time, and the technology had finally caught up enough to make it a possibility.
"I said, 'Go for it,' so we spent our children's inheritance," she said, laughing. "I’m ecstatic with what he’s doing. I think it’s astonishing. It scares me to death to know he built that thing.”
Even though she helped to build it and understood the electronics from having worked in the field alongside him for years, she was still shocked when he presented her his first print — a pink-hued photograph of the Orion Nebula that hangs on the living room wall.
“It’s astonishing," she said, "and I’m in love with every single second of it.”
It was Cindy who encouraged him to start to sell the photographs at craft fairs, where she has a business of her own selling handcrafted jewelry. At every show, she said, he sells at least a few things, and at a fair in Altavista, fared better than she did. Joking, she added she might stop taking him along.
Mike Gresham's current focus is the Wizard Nebula, an open star cluster located in the constellation Cepheus about 7,000 light-years from Earth within the Milky Way Galaxy.
He will spend hours taking dozens of pictures over the course of several nights, and in post-processing will combine the photographs and assign colors to produce a full color image.
The result is otherworldly, a dreamy swirl of stars and sky — the view from his own backyard.
