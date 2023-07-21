With a host of scenarios now on the table for the future of facilities and educational programming for Lynchburg City Schools, the school division has taken its show on the road this week, hosting a series of community conversations to garner feedback on the current options at some of the schools that could be affected.

Presently, the division is touting four scenarios that contemplate the future of several elementary schools within the division, with all four recommending some version of closing, repurposing or renovating a number of elementary schools across the city.

Scenario one calls for division-wide rezoning to put students in schools closer to their homes; the demolition and rebuilding of Sandusky Elementary; renovations at Paul Munro, Linkhorne, R.S. Payne and Perrymont elementary schools; repurposing Heritage Elementary for alternative education and closing Fort Hill Community School.

Scenario two provides a similar division-wide rezoning for closer to home; the closure or repurposing of Dearington Elementary School for Innovation and renovations at Paul Munro, Linkhorne, R.S. Payne and Perrymont elementary schools.

Like the previous two, scenario three calls for division-wide rezoning for close-to-home considerations. It also calls for the division to close or repurpose T.C. Miller Elementary; close Sandusky Elementary; renovate or expand R.S. Payne and Perrymont elementary schools and expand Bedford Hills Elementary.

Scenario four calls for more drastic closures of elementary schools, but not the same division-wide rezoning. It proposes closing or repurposing Dearington; closing Paul Munro and Sandusky elementary schools; renovations at R.S. Payne; renovations or expansion at Linkhorne and Perrymont Elementary and expanding Bedford Hills Elementary.

Additionally, all four scenarios propose various improvements to the remaining elementary schools, which are essentially security and maintenance upgrades but not “full-scale renovations,” according to LCS Deputy Superintendent for Operations and Strategic Planning Reid Wodicka.

The deputy superintendent has described the options as “not necessarily final recommendations, these are scenarios for the community to react to, or provide response and feedback for” during a series of community meetings.

And inside Heritage Elementary School on Wednesday night, which could be repurposed for alternative education under one scenario, Wodicka said the community has done its part so far.

“It’s about 1,000 right now, and it’s going up every day,” Wodicka said about the number of responses to the community survey the school division put out last week.

Although a smaller crowd turned out in person during Wednesday’s meeting at Heritage, Wodicka said there were about 125 people at Monday’s meeting at Paul Munro Elementary School, and another 50 people at Tuesday’s meeting at Sandusky Elementary School.

“It’s definitely been a lot of feedback but also it’s been a lot of people asking questions about their school and us having the opportunity to kind of clarify what the scenarios are saying,” Wodicka said about the first few community meetings.

“These conversations and these feedback sessions are sincere, right? This is not just a performative thing that we’re doing. All the feedback we’re getting is real and is absolutely being taken into account,” Wodicka added.

While school closures have become the focus of a lot of the discussion, Superintendent Crystal Edwards said she’s heard a good amount of feedback on items that may fly under the radar, such as rezoning or educational programming.

“All these parents are sharing their stories with us about their schools, what they love about their schools and what they love about the staff, but the one they have really loved is the close-to-home part of our program, the focus on expanding pre-K and even the focus on [career and technical education],” Edwards said.

But with the potential of school closures seeming likely, Edwards said she wants to reassure parents that just because buildings may close, the structure in place for educating the children is going nowhere.

“The fact that we have excellent staff that are working with their kids, guidance counselors and school counselors that care about families, that part isn’t going to go away, right?” Edwards said.

Newly-minted School Board Chair Atul Gupta said the “burning issue” he’s heard from parents is mostly “Is my school going to close?”

“We want to have our parents involved in the process,” Gupta said, “And as I’ve told several of the parents, ‘this is just the beginning of the process.’ There are many more steps to come, we’re going to take [the feedback] back to the consultants and see where it goes from there.”

While four scenarios are on the table for now, Wodicka said during the school board’s July meeting it’s possible for a “hybrid” of several options to be the final result.

Asked if he could see the school board putting together a hybrid scenario that’s based on the feedback they’ve received at meetings, Gupta said Wednesday night it would “not be fair to make that call yet.”

Opportunities remain for LCS families and city residents to weigh in on the scenarios put forth by the school division’s consultant, MGT of America.

The survey remains open online, and LCS is hosting one final community meeting at Dearington Elementary School for Innovation, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on July 24.

Once all the feedback is gathered from the meetings and online survey, the school board will host a joint meeting with Lynchburg City Council, where the two bodies will discuss the plan and scenarios with the intention of making a final decision sometime this fall, according to the school division.

The joint meeting of the two bodies is set for 4 p.m. Aug. 8, expected to be held at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, 300 Lucado Place in Lynchburg.