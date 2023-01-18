With new grant, Bedford County aims to develop New London business center further

With new grant money awarded, the Bedford County Office of Economic Development hopes to find the best use for about a third of the New London Business and Technology Center, potentially preparing space there for new businesses to come in.

The county EDA was recently awarded a $63,750 Virginia Business Ready Sites Program (VBRSP) grant to study 174 acres in the 500-acre business park, which the office of economic development called Phase 2 of the center’s overall development plan, according to a news release.

Some of the multi-use park, owned by the EDA, is already developed and home to businesses including Simplimatic Automation, NanoTouch Technologies, Damage Prevention Solutions, Belvac Production Machinery, and Liberty University’s 28-acre tech campus. Walking trails and a championship-level disc golf course are additional amenities on the property, open to the public and also used by employees who work on site.

By completing a study of these 174 acres, a master plan can be created for the parcel and help identify what sorts of development and business might fit best on the site, according to Pam Bailey, director of economic development in Bedford County. The land ultimately dictates the scope and type of development that can be made, so these studies are the first steps. Required environmental studies have recently been completed, Bailey said.

“This is really going to paint a bigger picture of what is the best use of that acreage,” Bailey said. “I believe only about 60 or 70 [acres] of it is actually developable, because there are some water restrictions and things. Sometimes the topography is going to lay out the plan for you, in a sense.”

The VBRSP evaluates sites such as the New London Business and Technology Center in a five-tiered system. Tier 1 identifies a site that is simply “raw land,” and Tier 5 is “a pad-ready site with infrastructure improvements either complete or close to completion.”

The top tier is typically the most attractive opportunity for businesses, the EDA has said.

Development of the New London site is outlined in phases, Bailey explained.

The Phase 2 land parcel to be studied thanks to the grant money is currently defined as a Tier 2 site, which means it has an established sales price and the site is deemed compatible with Bedford County’s comprehensive plan.

However, to bring the land to Tier 3 status, studies including a boundary survey, topography survey, and a preliminary geotechnical exploration must be conducted.

Bailey said the New London Business and Technology Center currently has one pad-ready site, consisting of 10 acres. A 200,000-square-foot building could potentially fit on this parcel. Additionally, two other sites in the park are cleared and grubbed of shrubs, trees, stumps, and the like.

Some of the land in the New London Business and Technology Center is up for sale as exactly that: a parcel of land which a company could purchase, study, clear, and develop on, Bailey said.

Once the 174-acre Phase 2 lot is studied, giving the department a better picture of what the land might be best used for, Bailey said she would like to get at least one more site in the park cleared and grubbed — but that is a mission for the future.

“If we’re wanting to attract new businesses from outside the area, we need to have bigger places for them to go,” Bailey said. “They’re looking to get out of Oregon, and California, and Washington State and head east. Our tax rate’s cheap. That makes us very attractive, but right now, if we don’t have a place for you... If you don’t have a pad-ready site, or something that’s closer to being pad-ready, it could kill a deal.”

The VBRSP grant requires a match from the Bedford County EDA, which the team has approved, Bailey said.

Once more studies are done on the 174-acre site, the department can stop working with “hypotheticals” and start developing an actual master plan, she said.

“My EDA is very motivated,” Bailey said.