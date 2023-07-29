The Junior League of Lynchburg welcomed Michelline Hall as its new president as of July 1, marking a momentous occasion as she becomes the second Black president in the club’s history.

Ann Jones served as the first president of color in 1996-97, and Hall follows in her footsteps, bringing a fresh perspective and unwavering commitment to making a difference in the community.

Jasmine Briggs has been named executive vice president, the club’s first Black woman to serve in the role.

The Junior League of Lynchburg is an international organization committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through effective action and leadership. For nearly a century, the Junior League of Lynchburg has empowered women to become leaders and change-makers, focusing on community impact and meaningful service.

With 171 members, Hall said the Junior League has been a driving force for change for nearly a century, and her ascension to the role of president reflects the organization’s dedication to diversity, inclusivity and empowering women to lead and create stronger communities.

“Traditionally there were systems in place to the way that organizations were run and they weren’t looking at it through a lens of equity, inclusion, belonging and diversity,” Hall said. “So even the tone of the Junior League has changed over time because traditionally these were women that didn’t work, they didn’t have careers, they were these wonderful stay-at-home mothers and housewives that were able to still utilize their time and their gifts and their talents to come together to create amazing projects.”

Beyond her role with the Junior League, Hall is the chief programming officer at the Academy Center of the Arts and co-founder of Blackwater Branding alongside her husband, Jawansa Hall. She is also an artist and has an art installation displayed at the Midtown Outdoor Art Gallery on Fort Avenue.

Hall joined the league six years ago, driven by her desire to have a meaningful impact on her community while connecting with like-minded, proactive women who are eager to effect change.

“It gives people the opportunity to gain a lot of soft skills, like fundraising, grant writing and leadership. It also allows you to meet and interact with the community that you need to serve,” she said. “You get a very hands-on experience doing that and it gives you a very wide range of the needs that are in the community and it’s a very more personal way of doing it.”

In the previous year, Hall served as president-elect, gaining insights into the organization’s inner workings and preparing to assume her current role. The transition involved vision casting, team-building and assessing the league’s strengths and areas for improvement, she said.

“My goals are to connect with even more leaders and more women from different backgrounds, including the LGBTQ community and being very intentional about every community that we reach out to, to let them know that they’re welcome and that they’re needed and their voices are needed,” she said.

Briggs, the newest vice president, is originally from Halifax County and moved to Lynchburg in 2019. She joined the Junior League through a friend’s recommendation.

“I wanted a way to get involved in the community but also to meet new people since I had been working in the area but I didn’t actually live in the area,” she said. “I love it because I’ve met some really cool people from all different backgrounds and they’re very impactful in the community.”

During her first year as a member, she was a part of the largest and most diverse new member class the league had ever seen. She said the influx of young professionals from various backgrounds brought a refreshing perspective and energy to the organization, prompting a positive shift towards greater inclusivity and representation.

“The league was trying to get to a more diverse spot but they hadn’t exactly gotten there yet. It was still very cliquey and it seemed like there were still a lot of parents and they were just kind of ready to get together with their kids but it wasn’t a lot of young professionals,” she said. “But my group came in with a lot of young professionals wanting to get involved with the community so over the last couple of years, I’ve seen a lot of changes and growth and diversity. So we’re not just looking at one zip code, we’re looking at all over Lynchburg.”

However, Briggs acknowledges dispelling certain stereotypes about the Junior League remains a challenge. She mentioned some people still associate the organization with a narrow image of older white women socializing and drinking wine, which doesn’t reflect the true essence of the league’s mission and impact.

“Michelline definitely has a plan to move into getting people of all different sexual orientations, all different races, different backgrounds,” she said. “We haven’t been recruiting heavily in the LGBTQ area, but she definitely wants to pull that from that area. It’s starting to be a new thing where they’ve been doing a lot with diversity, equity and inclusion and belonging but it’s still one of those hurdles that they haven’t jumped over yet. So she really has been intentional about wanting us to recruit from some of those areas.”

As executive vice president, Briggs expresses a deep sense of pride and excitement for the path ahead. She credits the support and encouragement she received from fellow members throughout her journey and remains committed to promoting the league’s values and vision.

“I feel a sense of pride. I’m super excited for all the people that believe in me that actually have pushed me to get to this point, that have actually been right there along my journey here,” she said.

The Junior League of Lynchburg’s first general meeting under Hall and Briggs’ leadership is scheduled for next month, with a special meeting in August, and the first official gathering in September. The league is also gearing up for its annual “Day in the Park” event, held the second Saturday in September at Miller Park.

Hall said there has been progress in embracing diversity, equity and inclusion. The organization has expanded its demographics, attracting women from various walks of life, regardless of age, marital status or career choices.

“I think the league is reflective of our society,” she said. “When I first joined, I was only one of three people of color in the class and now we have people of color on every committee and people from different backgrounds and religions or those who are not religious at all.”

She said the league is currently in its open season for new member recruitment, welcoming all ages and backgrounds to join.