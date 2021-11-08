With one house sold, an Altavista-based foundation begins restoring a second for the community

A local nonprofit looked at the house in Altavista and knew it was in rough condition.
But that’s exactly how they like it.
The Claire Parker Foundation was on the search for a house that needed some TLC.
It may not be recognizable now to neighbors, but that house was found at 802 Amherst Avenue.
Since this spring, teams have donated materials and time to flip the home into what they hope will be an inspiration to the community.
Karly Rouillier, director of communications for The Claire Parker Foundation, said the house was purchased for $15,000 but they hope it will be sold for close to $95,000.
“Our goal is to take these houses that have been a sore sight in the neighborhood and make them almost like the prettiest on the block, to where other people might see that and want to start improving their houses too,” she said. “We want to just really lift up this community and try to build it up again.”
This isn’t the foundation’s first rodeo with home renovations — it’s become a pro at this kind of work.
The first “Claire House” is located at 1008 7th St. in Altavista and was acquired by the foundation last year. When it sold this year, the profits went toward improving the quality of life for children with cancer.
“After the first house was put on the market, within a couple of days, we had multiple offers already,” she said. “And we did make a profit off of it and some of that went into buying this new lot and then the rest went into our programs, which is really cool.”
The Claire Parker Foundation is an Altavista-based pediatric cancer nonprofit that focuses specifically on the Virginia and North Carolina region. Jordan Parker told The News & Advance last year that the nonprofit is different from others in that it doesn’t do anything with research but instead works on quality-of-life improvements.
Jordan and Connie Parker started the foundation after their daughter, Claire, was diagnosed with infantile acute lymphoblastic leukemia. She died in 2014, 10 months after her diagnosis, at one and a half years old.
The foundation offers programs within the eight network hospitals with which it partners, works with social workers and child life specialists as well as fosters close relationships with the children and their families from beginning of treatment until the end of treatment or end of life. It also has an extensive grief program that works with families if their child dies.
Karen Allen, executive assistant for Moore’s Electrical & Mechanical, said the company donated $10,000 in April for the purchase of the house.
“The Claire Parker Foundation has been providing care and hope for families going through a difficult journey over the past six-plus years,” she said. “We are proud to be part of such a caring community and as such, the Moore’s Charitable Foundation is pleased to be the purchasing sponsor on their second Claire Home. Together, we want to meet the needs of those who are hurting today and find ways to make a better tomorrow.”
Rouillier said there was a lot of work to be done at the house on Amherst Avenue.
Though it already was gutted — a bonus for the nonprofit and crews working on it — there still were holes in the walls, the roof needed to be replaced plus all of the flooring, interior, drywall, electrical and plumbing had to be redone.
“We basically had the foundation, but everything up from that had to be rebuilt,” she said.
The house has two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen with an island, a living room and a washer and dryer.
One of the challenges the nonprofit had with the house was that there wasn’t much of a backyard; and the house sits right up behind its neighbors so crews took down trees and built a privacy fence.
“There’s a little bit of grass that you could probably use for entertainment, so that was a nice addition that they kind of figured out for this house,” Rouillier said.
Without the help from the community, she said, the project would have cost $100,000.
“This project is just really reliant on community support and different contractors and companies wanting to come on board,” she said. “A lot have either donated materials or time and then other people have donated on our website.”
What is special about the project, though, is companies are able to use their skill sets to come onto the site to donate services.
“We’re just super blessed to see people coming behind this project and really believing in it,” she said.