With one house sold, an Altavista-based foundation begins restoring a second for the community

“The Claire Parker Foundation has been providing care and hope for families going through a difficult journey over the past six-plus years,” she said. “We are proud to be part of such a caring community and as such, the Moore’s Charitable Foundation is pleased to be the purchasing sponsor on their second Claire Home. Together, we want to meet the needs of those who are hurting today and find ways to make a better tomorrow.”

Rouillier said there was a lot of work to be done at the house on Amherst Avenue.

Though it already was gutted — a bonus for the nonprofit and crews working on it — there still were holes in the walls, the roof needed to be replaced plus all of the flooring, interior, drywall, electrical and plumbing had to be redone.

“We basically had the foundation, but everything up from that had to be rebuilt,” she said.

The house has two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen with an island, a living room and a washer and dryer.

One of the challenges the nonprofit had with the house was that there wasn’t much of a backyard; and the house sits right up behind its neighbors so crews took down trees and built a privacy fence.