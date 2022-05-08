With pandemic changing work, entrepreneurs bet on new Lynchburg coworking space

A new coworking space will open later this month in a recently renovated 5th Street building.

Jim McCloskey and his son, Jimmy McCloskey, plan to open RE Fifth at 403 5th St.

Jim McCloskey, owner of RiversEdge Furniture, and his business partner, Mark Stubstad, purchased the former auto repair shop at the corner of 5th and Court streets two years ago.

The 8,000-square-foot mid-century modern building built in 1956 features several large windows on three of the four sides, filling the space with natural light. It once was once a repair shop for Chevrolet Camaros, Jim McCloskey said.

Over the last two years, the building has undergone major renovations and cleaning.

The front of the building is used for RiversEdge office space and while half in the back is for the new 5,000-square-foot co-working space, which is scheduled to open May 23.

“We felt like the space actually lent itself to it,” Jimmy McCloskey, manager of the coworking space, said. “It was actually kind of fun redoing the building, but we kind of want to reincorporate it to Lynchburg. And so having the coworking space allows more people to have access to it.”

Jimmy McCloskey said the nature of work changed during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and the way people work is different.

“I know some people who aren’t going back to the office at all, and this gives them a space when they need to get away from their cat or children to get their work done,” he said. “You can even just come to do a Zoom meeting and then go home.”

RE Fifth will offer various membership packages. Some give the opportunity to just be in the space and use the library seating upstairs or the comfortable furniture in the common areas to hang out. Others provide a desk to work from, while another membership level provides a dedicated desk with a locked file cabinet. Another option allows for private office space.

The building is equipped with an indoor clean air system with an auto-cleaning needlepoint bipolar ionization system and the Kitchen and bathrooms have motion activated fixtures and lighting.

Though the space can accommodate up to 100 people, Jimmy McCloskey said it will be capped at 75 so members have space to work.

He said the space also is ideal for those traveling for business or small businesses in the city who want to use the conference room for a presentation.

“There are a couple of people that have businesses in places like Rustburg and need a place to bring their clients when they're in town,” he said. “You can come here.”

The McCloskeys said the location is in a great part of town where lots of residential buildings are popping up and the coworking space has walkability to and from downtown.

“You can ride your bike and take one of those little scooters and drive it up here and park here. It's just a nice opportunity to have an office right at your doorstep,” Jimmy McCloskey said.

Jim McCloskey said the area is up and coming and since RiversEdge formerly was located on Commerce Street, he liked the idea of being back downtown.

“It's a comfortable space,” he said. “They can have their mail delivered here. We can take care of it for them. Everything will be close at hand. So it makes it a lot easier that they can have their business right here in this address, rather than having it sent to their apartment or condo.”

Heath Barret, vice president of membership development at the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance, said the staff is excited to welcome RE Fifth both as an alliance member and as neighbors of the alliance's headquarters off 5th Street.

“RE Fifth is filling a growing need for flexible workspace in our region,” he said. “Co-working spaces like RE Fifth are enabling more people to work how they want to work and providing a beautiful, clean, and professional space in which to do it.”

Leading up to the May opening, tours are being given to prospective members.

The father and son said they hope to build a community at RE Fifth where people can bounce ideas off one another.

“We hope to have lectures and conferences and people coming here to help small business,” Jimmy McCloskey said. “We want the opportunity to link businesses together.”

He said businesses also can use the space to try out downtown and see if it’s the right fit for their company to move.

“So the idea is, we want it to be a part of the community and be a community in itself. But it's also just going to grow and may change, we don’t know,” he said. “It's whatever the community wants, the type of coffee they want or what they want on the TV, we hope it to become sort of like their home. That's the idea, but will it happen? We’ll just have to wait and see.”

