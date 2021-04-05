With recent hire, Johnson Health Center increases focus on diversity

The work being done in JHC's inclusion and diversity program has been written into the center's strategic plan both from a provider recruitment perspective but also from an inclusion and diversity perspective, Mercer said.

“So we have a number of objectives that we’ve set out to successfully achieve with in the next three years,” he said. “Another measure that we put in place since I've been employed is every new hire that goes through their orientation will hear about [JHC’s] concern and its efforts to be a more diverse and inclusive and equitable organization.”

He added he also has been working with the center’s chief compliance officer to build a training program to highlight advocacy and awareness for the disabled community.

Mercer already was serving as the chair of the diversity committee for JHC's board of directors when he decided to apply for the job.

“I said, ‘I would love to try to throw my name in the hat and interview,’” he said. “So they took me through a rigorous interviewing process. They did not treat me like a board member and they didn’t just hand me the job. This further proved that I applying to the right company.”

Campbell said the inclusion and diversity program was launched at the clinic in January 2020.