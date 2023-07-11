A few changes have come to the retail community of Church Street as Burg Burritos and Gilded closed on June 30 but a new concept at its same location — Rhodora Specialty — has opened in its place.

After completing some renovations and revamping, owner Stephanie Atkinson opened Rhodora at 1103 Church St. on July 6, which offers Nomad Coffee Bar, a wine wall, local beer, gifts and cards as well as clothing, jewelry and accessories. She plans to open Rhodora Cafe, a grab-and-go restaurant, in August.

Rhodora also has a shop next to the Flour District at 2204 Bedford Ave.