With vehicle values soaring, Lynchburg residents to see some tax relief

Lynchburg City Council took a step Tuesday to offer relief to automobile owners as the value of vehicles continues to rise faster than usual locally, mirroring a nationwide trend.

Councilors unanimously approved putting a ratio on the assessed value for vehicles that will result in citizens having to pay less in taxes on vehicles they own.

The Kelley Blue Book average price of a new car is just more than $47,000. The current 3% tax rate on a $47,000 vehicle would mean a personal property tax bill of $1,410.

With the new measure approved by council, that vehicle's owner would only pay 75% of that, meaning a bill of roughly $1,050.

Commissioner of the Revenue Mitch Nuckles said during the meeting that the heightened value of cars is the reason that staff requested this ratio be put in, and their reasoning for going to 75% is to get to "a real market value, not an inflated one."

Nuckles said during council's Feb. 8 meeting he spoke with a woman who bought a brand new car for $31,000 in February 2021. He said the woman told him that she owned the car for 11 months and sold it back to the dealership in January for $38,000.

"I can't explain that to myself, much less city council," he said.

During the presentation, Nuckles said a 3% increase in the value of vehicles is a "historical growth," but Lynchburg could see an increase in values of about 30% this year.

According to his presentation, Nuckles said about 80% of all vehicles in Lynchburg would appreciate in value in 2022.

The commissioner of the revenue's office is asking for this relief for one year, and officials then can look at how next year is going to see if another ratio is needed or if they can continue with business as usual.

But Nuckles stressed council will not have to return to set the personal property tax rate on a yearly basis.

At-large Councilman Randy Nelson was appreciative of Nuckles for "seeing this happening and taking the initiative to come up with a proposal to alleviate the unnecessary burden on our taxpayers."

"This certainly would be a relief to more people who ... will probably be seeing some significant increases in the cost of living," he went on to say.

Going forward, Ward III Councilman Jeff Helgeson said, council needs to focus on tax policies that incentivize people to create wealth.

"We don't want to have an incentive for people to buy expensive car that depreciate to nothing," Helgeson said.

"We can do this now because it's the thing before us, but I really hope we can also do it where it's really critical, and where it's going to have the best bang for the buck for the growth of the city, and the best bang for the buck for the growth of each citizen."

Now having council's approval, the tax break will apply for all vehicles, and residents can see this impact on their upcoming tax bills in June.

