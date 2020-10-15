Wolfbane Productions leads tour goers on a paranormal investigation

The flash on my photographer’s camera stopped working a few minutes after we stepped into the woods.
She was already mad because I hadn’t warned her that the tour would require closed-toe shoes, or that what I had sold to her as a simple “walking tour” was now taking us deeper into the wooded acreage behind the Wolfbane Performing Arts Center, property that was formerly part of the Williams family farm.
The sun was setting, and Dustin Williams, the producing artistic director of Wolfbane who grew up nearby and whose family has lived on the Appomattox land for generations, was just a silhouette against the trees and the darkening sky.
“The start of everything that went wrong here at Crawford Farm started right here this weekend and you’re right here in the middle of it at sunset, so you guys are kind of crazy,” Williams said.
The other tourgoers laughed amiably. Beside me, my photographer, Jamey, told me in a low whisper that she hated me.
“You told me this wasn’t real,” she said. Then, regretfully, thinking of the waiver we filled out earlier in the relative safety of daylight: “I signed away my rights.”
Williams was leading the first half of the tour, walking us along a narrow, leaf-strewn path, pointing out stone markers that might be graves and spots where people have claimed to see figures that looked less than human.
“A lot of the people choose the first tour of the night because they don’t want to be out when it’s super dark; it makes them feel a little bit more safe,” Williams said. “Contrary to that belief, sundown is the most haunted time on the Crawford Farm, always has been.”
The tours have been going on since 2011 in multiple iterations — from walking jump-scare tours to haunted hayrides — and Williams tells me that the stories he tells are based on “true lore,” tying together the local histories and urban legends that he grew up hearing.
At night, his dad would take him out onto this same property, showing him the most haunted places and telling stories similar to the ones Williams now tells tour groups.
Williams said he would beg to hear the ghost stories after Sunday suppers at his grandfather’s house, learning the lore and history of the land that would later become the home of Wolfbane Productions.
This year, for the first time, the tour has taken on another layer as Williams and Allen Marston, founder of local investigation group Apocalyptic Paranormal, lead visitors on a ghost hunt, encouraging them to take photos and using a recorder to capture EVP — short for electronic voice phenomenon, the device aims to detect paranormal phenomenon often found in recordings with static or other background noise.
In the photos, it’s the flaws that people are encouraged to look out for — the unexplained blurs of light, orb-like shapes, or shadows that seem to take form in the periphery of the photographs.
It was completely dark when Jamey complained her camera flash wasn’t working. It was likely human error, but she clicked the plunger again and again to no avail, looking more than a little spooked.
Marston and Christine Yepsen, Wolfbane’s technical director, picked us up for the second half of the tour. Williams disappeared back into the woods to meet the next tour group.
Later he told me that this was the worst part of the night. Alone, he had to find his way back to the start, reluctant to use his flashlight because in the flickering light his eyes were likely to start playing tricks on him.
He knows a shortcut through the trees, but it’s still terrifying. He said he’ll use his phone to play music at full volume and take off in a dead sprint.
He has seen things he can’t explain on the property after nightfall — most recently what appeared to be a horse, seven feet tall at its back, crossing through the fields at sunset, the shape of it just not quite right.
“Is it your mind filling in the blanks, or is there really a man standing right there?” he said.
He is excited to continue exploring the paranormal aspect of the tours, and though the tried-and-true jump-scare walking tours will be back later in the month, sometimes these quiet investigations, without actors or props posed throughout the trees, are even more eerie.
There’s nothing to explain away the noises that you hear.
Marston has been doing paranormal investigations for about 10 years, but he said his fascination with the paranormal began when he was a teenager.
He’s helped out on Wolfbane productions for the past few years, and said everyone on the team has experienced something in these woods. He has lived in Appomattox for 42 years, and said he has heard ghost stories from the area, as well.
Like a long-lived sinister game of telephone, the stories are passed from generation to generation, taking shape and evolving with the land and its families.
Marston said his pursuit of the paranormal is a search for answers, using scientific methods and tools to look for the cause of unexplained phenomena, the experiences that so many people have.
Everyone has a ghost story and, if at the end of the day, he can bring an audience to a forgotten relic or help preserve a historic location, that’s his true passion.
“We are putting our hearts and soul onto property,” Marson said. “Everybody who graces places ends up leaving a part of their energy there, and the energy at Wolfbane is a lot different than other places: it’s like home.”
Other local investigators, such as Woody Watts, with Hill City Paranormal, said it’s the unknown that draws him in.
“You get a feeling and you want to investigate that feeling. I think in this world we’re always told what to believe, bombarded with everything, but oftentimes the spiritual realm or the unknown, that’s what interests us,” Watts said. “You can’t look at it and touch it, but you want to see where the voice is coming from.”
He agreed that Appomattox is a haunted place, with battlegrounds and folklore that feed the mystery.
His most paranormal experience was also in the woods, camped out at an old family cemetery. He and his team didn’t even last the whole night, he said.
Growing up in the country, you know the familiar sounds in the woods after dark. Animals in the brush, the rustle of dried leaves in autumn. But at the old cemetery, the noises began to sound unfamiliar.
Williams said Wolfbane hopes to do more paranormal investigations on the property, staking out old gravesites and still-standing structures.
Back on the paranormal tour, Yepsen stopped by two stone grave markers in the woods and held out her recorder. She said the group was going to ask questions of any spirits that might be there. She had everyone state their name so they could mark any unattributed voices when playing back the audio.
In the straining silence that followed, it was easy to imagine we heard something else underneath the crackle of twigs and the drone of crickets and cicadas.
Like this, in the dark, the noises begin to sound unfamiliar.
