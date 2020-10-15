Wolfbane Productions leads tour goers on a paranormal investigation

In the photos, it’s the flaws that people are encouraged to look out for — the unexplained blurs of light, orb-like shapes, or shadows that seem to take form in the periphery of the photographs.

It was completely dark when Jamey complained her camera flash wasn’t working. It was likely human error, but she clicked the plunger again and again to no avail, looking more than a little spooked.

Marston and Christine Yepsen, Wolfbane’s technical director, picked us up for the second half of the tour. Williams disappeared back into the woods to meet the next tour group.

Later he told me that this was the worst part of the night. Alone, he had to find his way back to the start, reluctant to use his flashlight because in the flickering light his eyes were likely to start playing tricks on him.

He knows a shortcut through the trees, but it’s still terrifying. He said he’ll use his phone to play music at full volume and take off in a dead sprint.

He has seen things he can’t explain on the property after nightfall — most recently what appeared to be a horse, seven feet tall at its back, crossing through the fields at sunset, the shape of it just not quite right.