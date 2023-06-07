The Lynchburg Police Department announced Wednesday a woman has been arrested and charged with felony murder in connection with the sudden death of a child at the Brookside Apartments that occurred in January 2020, according to a news release from the department.

Brandy Lynn Parker, 39, of Lynchburg, has been charged with felony murder and felony child abuse and neglect after a "lengthy investigation," the department stated.

At about 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 23, 2020, LPD said a 911 call was made reporting a one-year-old child was found not breathing. The caller, responding LPD units and Lynchburg Fire Department medics rendered life-saving aid, but the child died.

Parker is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond, LPD stated.

The department is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective C.T. Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at P3Tip.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.