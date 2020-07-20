Woman builds ministry from a place of encouragement, hope

“This is not something that’s going away; it’s not just going to disappear,” Anderson said.

Having started a clothing closet and food pantry in Lynchburg after she beat cancer for the second time in 2018, Anderson had already built up a solid base of donations, which now includes the ministry’s keyboard and pulpit.

The ministry aspect didn’t enter into the equation until January, since Anderson said spiritual leadership had previously discouraged her with the physical and mental toll it can take. She started off at the library in Madison Heights until finding a rental opportunity for a physical location in May.

Now, she’s trying to build her ministry through word of mouth and a Sunday morning radio spot — but at the end of the day, to her it’s more important to expand outreach than the number of people in the pews.

“Some people don’t think they are doing something unless they’ve got a great big mega-ministry,” she said. “I don’t think that way because God’s thoughts are not our thoughts; his ways are not our ways.”