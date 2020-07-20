Woman builds ministry from a place of encouragement, hope

MADISON HEIGHTS — Radar Anderson knows a thing or two about hanging on to hope and faith during a time of pain.
She’s a survivor of two gunshots to the torso and two bouts with colon cancer, and she’s come away from it all with a dogged determination to instill the hope and faith she’s found with others.
“That’s what my testimony is,” she said. “I believe I’m alive today for that reason: to give hope to people.”
Her mission has manifested in Slay the Giant Street Ministries, which found a new home a couple of months ago off Seminole Drive in Madison Heights. There, Anderson stocks clothing racks and kitchen shelves for those in need and holds Sunday worship services where her goal is to leave people feeling encouraged.
It’s a tidy spot in a location that works well, within walking distance of plenty of houses and apartments and right off of the busy Amherst Highway. Along with the food pantry and clothing closet, Anderson has a table displaying copies of her book, “When Bullets Don’t Kill: Escaping Domestic Violence,” stuffed with YWCA pamphlets on how to escape the cycle of abuse.
In the book, Anderson recalls her near-death experience with domestic violence, describing her ex-husband coming home drunk one night in September 1974 and an ensuing argument that led to "gunshot wound[s] of her left chest and abdomen inflicted by her husband," according to her medical records. The last few pages are chock full of resources and information on domestic abuse.
“It’s a tough topic that people don’t like to talk about and some people would probably rather sweep it under the rug or not address it, or they might see couples in private counsel,” Anderson said. “… But I decided to teach it over the whole church because you never know who’s sitting in the congregation.”
Being a “street ministry” means it’s open to all sorts, she said, but she especially wants to reach out to those experiencing domestic violence.
Jackie Bishop, another survivor, helps Anderson out with the ministry and sees it as a place where people can feel loved and protected, not judged. Having befriended Anderson almost two years ago through working together, she said Anderson’s story encouraged her to help out other women — both through Bishop’s own ministry and Slay the Giant.
“If it just helps one person, we feel like we’re doing our job,” she said.
Anderson said Bishop is an “encouraging” presence every Sunday and someone who easily finds ways to relate to people coming in for service.
The coronavirus pandemic has added another layer of urgency to their mission: Anderson said she considers domestic violence to be its own pandemic that’s exacerbated when people are stuck at home and going through the stresses of unemployment and financial pressure.
“This is not something that’s going away; it’s not just going to disappear,” Anderson said.
Having started a clothing closet and food pantry in Lynchburg after she beat cancer for the second time in 2018, Anderson had already built up a solid base of donations, which now includes the ministry’s keyboard and pulpit.
The ministry aspect didn’t enter into the equation until January, since Anderson said spiritual leadership had previously discouraged her with the physical and mental toll it can take. She started off at the library in Madison Heights until finding a rental opportunity for a physical location in May.
Now, she’s trying to build her ministry through word of mouth and a Sunday morning radio spot — but at the end of the day, to her it’s more important to expand outreach than the number of people in the pews.
“Some people don’t think they are doing something unless they’ve got a great big mega-ministry,” she said. “I don’t think that way because God’s thoughts are not our thoughts; his ways are not our ways.”
In the future, she said she would like to expand the closet and pantry, since “people don’t want to hear about Jesus if their stomachs are hungry.” If she could find the means, she also wants to offer people help on utility bills and provide rides to service with a van for those without reliable transportation.
Whether or not she’s speaking from the pulpit about abuse, she said it seems like people are listening.
“I’m teaching people respect, because if you respect yourself from the beginning then you will not tolerate someone that’s abusive,” she said.
Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.
