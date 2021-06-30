Woman pleads to robbery, abduction from dating app-involved scheme

BEDFORD — A Salem woman pleaded on Tuesday to the robbery and abduction of a Forest man last fall.

Michelle Lea Nester, 24, entered no contest pleas to the two charges in Bedford Circuit Court. She’s also facing related charges of malicious wounding, abduction and robbery in Roanoke County Circuit Court, for which she has a jury trial scheduled July 27.

Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said Nester believed the victim in the case had stolen marijuana from her home in Roanoke. She then “lured” him back to her home the night of Sept. 11 and several of her friends came over armed with guns while the victim slept.

The group waved the guns at him and struck him, taking several personal items from him before tying him up with string trimmer line and putting him in the back of his own vehicle, Nance said. The group then drove the tied-up victim back to his own home in Forest and stole more items from him there, including clothing and various electronics. The vehicle also was counted among the items stolen.

Search warrants filed in the case state the victim was meeting up with a woman he met on “Tender.”