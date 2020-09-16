Wood chopping, delivery offer a different kind of ministry in Bedford

Layne mentioned the fuel donation idea to the outreach committee at Main Street United Methodist Church in Bedford, where he is a member. The mission caught on immediately.

Volunteers gather, chop, stack and deliver firewood that will be given to qualifying individuals in need of fuel for wood heat in Bedford County, entirely free of charge. The hope, Layne said, is to allow clients to save fuel money for other necessities

The foundation of the wood ministry rests on James 2:14-16 in the Bible, Layne said. The passage emphasizes the need to put faith into action.

“What good is it, my brothers, if a man claims to have faith but has no deeds? Can such faith save him? Suppose a brother or sister is without clothes and daily food. If one of you says to him, ‘Go, I wish you well; keep warm and well fed,’ but does nothing about his physical needs, what good is it?”

“That’s what stuck in my head,” Layne said. “People say, ‘go in peace, be well fed’ but don’t do anything about it.”

The operation is year-round. Volunteer levels fluctuate, with “a handful” working consistently this summer, but Layne said there are usually between 60 and 100 volunteers who come and go throughout the year.