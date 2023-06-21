Jennifer Woofter, a Lynchburg resident and business owner, was recently named as the Democratic Party’s nominee for the newly-drawn House District 52, setting up a November showdown with incumbent Del. Wendell Walker to determine who will represent the City of Lynchburg and a small portion of Campbell County in the Virginia General Assembly.

Woofter’s run in House District 52 is her second attempt at being elected to the General Assembly. In 2019, she challenged incumbent Del. Kathy Byron, R-Bedford, falling short of winning the seat, 69% to 30.9%.

Having worked on the U.S. Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs early in her career, Woofter said, “Seeing how the sausage was made left a really bad taste in my mouth,” which led her to make a career change to investing before settling down to launch her own consulting company, which she’s operated since 2005.

“I never really gave politics a second thought,” the nine-year Lynchburg resident said about her transition to consulting. “But what brought me back in was the local community.”

Woofter has served on various boards and committees throughout the city and said, “While national politics sucks up a lot of the air, it’s actually the decisions made at the local and the state level that have the biggest day-to-day impact on the way our community lives.”

For that, Woofter said her most important issue of this campaign is the state of public schools across Virginia.

Woofter cited Lynchburg City Council’s recent decision to reduce its local contribution to Lynchburg City Schools by $1.4 million as a “real concern that there’s an intentional divestment from our public schools,” but said there also are bigger issues at the state level, such as standards of learning testing and curriculum issues.

“There’s a big question now about parental rights and parental involvements,” Woofter said. “I think depending on who you talk to, those mean very, very different things.”

What she hopes will be a major topic during the campaign, Woofter said parental rights mean to her that “when I send my kids to school they feel safe, they are welcomed, they feel included, and quite frankly, that they are taught critical reasoning skills rather than just believe what you are told.”

Beyond education, Woofter added she wants to focus on economic growth in the Central Virginia region, as well as environmental issues.

“[Environmental issues] are intrinsically interconnected with our economy,” she said. “But also ... as we start to see increasing signs of climate change with extreme weather, we need to be thinking about how and where we protect our natural resources, how we source our energy, and how we prepare and build resilience in our communities for climate change,” Woofter said.

But at the foundation of her campaign, Woofter said, is the fight to combat “extremist rhetoric” that “is driving people apart.”

“I really do believe that when you talk to people one-on-one, you almost always walk away with the feeling that we agree on more than we disagree on,” she said. “And I think that is something we have lost in our society.”

During her previous campaign in 2019, Woofter said she “couldn’t believe some of the things people said about me because I was a Democrat and people didn’t know me.”

“I thought if you had a conversation with me, I truly believe you would walk away feeling differently,” adding she wants to be extremely active on the campaign trail for this very reason.

On one of the hottest debated topics of this election cycle, women’s reproductive rights, Woofter said Virginia has a “very common-sense approach to abortion.”

“What we’ve seen over the last six months is state after state knocking down the right of women to make those critical decisions with their doctor,” Woofter said. “In Virginia, you can still have an abortion in consultation with your doctor and your family. And I believe that is the way it should stay.”

Despite running against a two-term incumbent in Walker, Woofter said the race certainly won’t be a “cakewalk,” but said the district gives her the opportunity to do something special.

“We now, I think, have the best opportunity in more than a decade to have a competitive election where voters really have a chance to see something different,” she said.

“One of the great things about putting Lynchburg back into a singular district is, I hope, that candidates will make a case and prioritize things that truly have a meaningful impact on our community,” she added, “not just culture war, hot topics that drive the polarized base.”

To find out more about Woofter, visit her campaign website at jenniferwoofterfordelegate.com.

The general election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 7.