Working smoke detectors alert family to basement fire

A fire broke out in the basement of a home in the 200 block of Norfolk Ave. on Tuesday afternoon.

Smoke alarms alerted the residents who were home at the time of the fire, and the family exited the building with their pets in a timely manner, according to Lynchburg Fire chief Gregory Wormser.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental and remains under investigation. The residents will be able to continue to stay in the home and no injuries were reported.

"Make sure you have a good, working smoke alarm," Wormser said. "In this case, the fire was in the basement where they don't normally go, and the fact that the smoke alarms sounded is what alerted them that they had a problem."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.