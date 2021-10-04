World War I monument in Lynchburg to be moved to new location

A World War I monument at E.C. Glass High School will be moved this month to a new location at Jones Memorial Library, just a half-mile down Memorial Avenue.
At 2 p.m. Nov. 6 at Jones Memorial Library, the Lynchburg Chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution will hold a rededication ceremony revealing the monument at its new home, combined with a program to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknowns.
This year is the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Arlington, which was dedicated in 1921.
The monument has provided a final resting place for one of America’s unidentified World War I service members, and Unknowns from later wars were added in 1958 and 1984. The Tomb also has served as a place of mourning and a site for reflection on military service.
Sue Reeves, honorary regent and chair of commemorative events within the Lynchburg chapter of the Daughters of the Revolution, said the anniversary was the chapter’s impetus to do a commemoration over Veterans Day weekend and to unveil the monument at the same time.
She said DAR had wanted to move the monument for a while due to its lack of visibility.
“Nobody knows it's there, lost on the ground to E.C. Glass, and people just drive by and they don't see it,” she said.
Ted Delaney, director of the Lynchburg Museum System, said the DAR's WWI monument was initially sited along Memorial Avenue on what would later become E.C. Glass High School grounds.
It was placed near the road in between the "avenue of trees" planted along the road in 1920 to commemorate the WWI dead, he said.
“In fact, Memorial Avenue used to be Fifth Street until the name was officially changed to 'Memorial' in 1922. Many people today don't know that the street's name is 'in memory of' WWI soldiers,” he said.
Reeves said the trees were removed a few years ago after it was causing the sidewalk to buckle.
Reeves said Delaney was instrumental in making the relocation possible.
Delaney said the original marker, which consists of a large bronze plaque mounted on a locally sourced greenstone monolith, was erected in 1936 by the Lynchburg Chapter of the DAR.
“The monument honors the 42 local men who died in World War I — or as they called it, 'the World War,' " Delaney said. “Interestingly, the list of names on the plaque is racially integrated, unlike the listing on Monument Terrace behind the 'Listening Post' statue.”
Delaney said he thinks the relocation of the monument from E.C. Glass to the grounds of the public library is a great idea from a public history perspective.
“It will still be on Memorial Avenue, but it will be much easier to park and walk over to read the plaque,” he said. “Very few people even know it exists where it is now. The proximity to the entrance of Jones Memorial Library is also important, since most library patrons are already interested in local history and genealogy. Lynchburg is very fortunate to have so many individuals and groups like the DAR who care about local history.”
Reeves doesn’t know exactly when the monument will be removed by the city but said she is relieved it will be going to a place where it can be properly viewed by more passers-by.