Wube breaks away from pack near finish line to win Virginia 10 Miler, Ngige shatters women's record

Saturday's Virginia 10 Miler turned into the most competitive road race Lynchburg has witnessed in years.

Four elite runners entered the race's halfway point at Riverside Park in a tight pack, then stayed clustered together for the race's final 5 miles, until Ethiopian runner Melkamu Wube, 20, broke away as he crested Farm Basket Hill to win the 48th edition of the race with a time of 47 minutes, 48 seconds.

The four top athletes — including runner-up James Ngandu, Shadrack Keter (third) and former Liberty University standout Sam Chelanga (fourth) — all finished within eight seconds of each other, which is basically unheard of at the event. Online records dating back to 24 years show no instance of a quartet of runners at the top of the field separated by such a thin margin. And ideal weather conditions — temperatures hovered in the low 50s while elite runners battled the course — created another anomaly: 10 runners at the top of the field posted sub-50-minute times, which hadn't occurred since 2016.

"It was a really good group," Chelanga said of the quartet that broke away from the field on Rivermont Avenue before winding through a cool, shady Riverside Park. "When I saw the list, those guys are really talented. They are really good at road racing. I'm really good at track. Road racing is a little different. Most of those guys have a lot of experience. ... Overall, hey I think this is one of the best fields ... in this race."

Chelanga — the 37-year-old Kenyan-born star who ran at LU from 2008 through 2011 and is a two-time NCAA cross country champion and owner of the NCAA 10,000-meters record — was running in his first Virginia 10 Miler, and he wanted the win badly.

"That's what I came here for," he said. "But I felt like you can only do what you can control. ... I tried to go out the last mile and it just didn't work out. Those guys were much stronger than I was today. Sometimes you win some, but it was definitely a good experience for me."

Wube and the 32-year-old Ngandu each ran an average of 4:47 per mile. Keter, 21, and Chelanga each were at 4:48. Wube defeated Ngandu by one second after trailing in that group for much of the race. Keter was at the front of the group for much of the race. Wube found his kick in the final 400 meters or so for his first 10 Miler victory after finishing fourth in Lynchburg three years ago.

Chelanga (47:56) was a crowd favorite Saturday because the local running community is well aware of his collegiate achievements, which include two additional NCAA titles in track and field.

"I see these people, they root for me for a reason," he said. "I wish I had won, but I did my best. If they were watching, they definitely saw. I was in until the finish. That little kick, you can't control that."

He received the largest ovation of the day at the awards podium.

“To have someone of that caliber return [to the area] just really raises the game of all of our elites,” Fedorko said. “… That type of competitiveness and respect was really feeding the competition on the course and made for just an amazing finish. … It was fun to see.”

Kenyan runner Monicah Ngige, running in her first 10 Miler since 2017, finished first among the women and broke a course record along the way.

Ngige, 28, posted a 53:18, shattering the previous mark of 53:39, set by Vicoty Chepngeno in 2019. Ngige finished 18th overall.

“It was amazing,” Ngige said. “I was not expecting to break the record.”

Some folks guessed she would break the record earlier this week.

“I knew that there was a chance that she would come close to it,” race director Jeff Fedorko said. “I did not dream of a 20-plus-second break in that record.”

But halfway through, she knew she was on pace for a good day. At Mile 5, she said, she realized she was running well. At the 8-mile mark, she clocked herself at 42 minutes, so getting through the next mile in 48 or 47 minutes wasn’t out of the question. Then it’d just be a matter of finishing strong.

She did just that, breaking away from her only serious challenger, 2021 10 Miler women’s champ Sarah Naibei, despite the grueling climb up Farm Basket Hill.

“I can push it and push and push. I did that all the way to the finish,” Ngige said of her showing on the back half of the course, adding the change in elevation was “hard, but in Kenya we are used to hills.”

Naibei finished second with a 54:20 — improving on her time last year by over a minute and a half — and two other runners also posted sub-60-minute times. Kelsey Bruce and Marybeth Chelanga were third and fourth with a 59:05 and 59:21, respectively.

Naibei finshed with a pace of 5:26 per mile, behind Ngige’s 5:20 per mile.

“I liked the course. The weather was good, and the people were spectacular,” Ngige said Saturday, six days after winning the Philadelphia half marathon. “… It was really amazing out there.”​

Mark Fairley was the first Lynchburg-based runner to cross the finish line. The 26-year-old posted a 54:10.

Gabriella Smith, 25, was the first Lynchburg-based female to finish, clocking in at 1:16.43.

Cooler weather and a better training plan helped Lynchburg's Jeff Harrington shave nearly five minutes off his time from one year ago. The 52-year-old, who has participated in an estimated 25 Virginia 10 Milers, won the Male 50-54 and Male Grand Masters divisions, placed third in the Males Masters division and finished 44th overall with a time of 1:02.39.

"This year was perfect," he said of the conditions. "But then you try to go faster. So I had a little side stitch here that just means I was pushing it hard. And then you wanna kick it the final stretch here [up Farm Basket Hill], but for me it was like little vise-grips on the back of the hamstring, and little girls are passing me and I'm like, 'I gotta go! I gotta go!' But still, it's so much fun."

Bruce traveled to Lynchburg from Brackettville, Texas, and stayed with a host family before catching a flight Saturday afternoon.

"I've done it a couple times, so I love coming back here because everyone's so friendly and just the atmosphere," she said. "... It just provides an all-around experience that's really fun. ... It was tough, but it's always tough. I know going in to it that it's a tough course."