Wyndhurst art gallery re-opening with new works after pandemic closure

During her time as an art student at the University of Lynchburg, Katherine took a photography class from Coates. He noticed Katherine’s eye for photography and encouraged her to pursue and cultivate her knack for the art.

For Katherine, pandemic shutdowns provided a bit of reprieve from her packed photography schedule. During the months of isolation and social distancing, she turned to self-portraits or nature photography in a break from her usual fashion, wedding, and commercial work. Some of her pandemic projects will be included in Coates’s opening gallery exhibit. The tone of those works is reflective of pandemic experiences and emotions.

“My fashion work is definitely a lot brighter, more colorful, and then my personal work has more of an isolation feel, more lonely,” Katherine said.

Katherine said she thinks a new art gallery in the area will spur growth and inspiration in an already artistic community.

“I think that if there’s more art coming to Lynchburg in that area, it will really force people to really want to prove themselves, and that will help drive the arts community,” she said. “I feel like there are a lot of creative people, and so giving them that space to showcase what they’re making is so important. I just think it’s going to make Lynchburg even better.”