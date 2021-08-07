Wyndhurst art gallery re-opening with new works after pandemic closure

After being closed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Steven Francis Fine Art gallery in Wyndhurst reopened in July with new works featured.
Owner and artist Steven Francis Coates, whose primary focus is street photography, is excited to start working fulltime running his gallery after dividing his energies for years between the Montana Plains bakeries he owned, and his photography and art gallery ventures as an artist. The transition marked a dream come true for the artist.
“I’m a full-time artist now,” Coates said. “I’ve gone from a ‘wheat dealer’ to an art dealer. I can really put my energy into that, and that’s fabulous.”
Coates's gallery, located above the Montana Plains bakery in Wyndhurst, was off to a promising start — two successful shows in just five months — when the pandemic struck, forcing the gallery to close just as it was gaining traction.
Thankfully, Coates said, he hadn’t "quit his day job" owning the bakery, so the closure did not devastate him financially, though it delayed his dream of creating, featuring, and curating art for himself, local artists, and art consumers.
In keeping with the gallery’s objective of highlighting emerging and established artists, particularly local and regional ones, the opening exhibit features new works by area artists in a variety of mediums. Oil paintings, water colors, collages, photography, and sculptures of varying sizes and subjects will be displayed throughout the gallery.
Coates is debuting a new photography project of his own.
After getting vaccinated against COVID-19, Coates took an 8,000-mile road trip out west, in need of inspiration for new work.
“I’m best when I’m travelling. The adventure, the new things... that’s what stimulates me,” said Coates, whose work has taken him abroad.
Traveling through states including Texas, South Dakota, Arizona, Colorado and California, with stops for music and dancing in Tennessee and New Orleans, Coates documented a swath of the country as communities cautiously emerge from the thick of a global pandemic and its economic and social impacts. The nation also is emerging from a time of political polarization and social turmoil, Coates said, adding more layers to what he was able to capture of daily life during a turbulent period in history.
“The idea of my trip was really, OK, it’s the post-pandemic and the transition from that, and kind of a post-Trump era, and it’s springtime. And that’s kind of what was going on,” Coates said.
Variation in pandemic regulations and people's comfort level of venturing out was something Coates noted about his cross-country experience.
“Memphis had been on lockdown; you couldn’t dance there. They had just started opening up places, where Nashville was wide open,” he said.
Outside of cities, Coates said he felt a reprieve from the political upheaval. He also practiced landscape photography between urban areas, flexing a different artistic muscle within his specialty, which normally focuses on street photography.
“I just was blown away by the space and the beauty of this country. And I’ve seen it before, but I think I saw it with new eyes after this pandemic,” Coates said.
Coates tapped some fellow artists to be featured in the opening exhibit.
As Coates shifts his full energies to art and running his gallery, he also hopes to connect with younger, emerging artists in the area, such as students or recent graduates, and take them under his wing. As an arts advocate, Coates said mentoring artists as they come into their own is in line with his passion.
“I was told by a gallery owner that I really respected, she said for her, she was like a mom to her artists. I try to be a mom, but I’m a coach,” Coates said of his mentorship style.
Coates used wall space in his bakery locations to feature work by emerging artists, a good opportunity for exposure of young artists' projects befitting the café environment.
Artist Myles Katherine, who will have some work featured in the gallery’s new works exhibition, credited Coates with inspiring her to pursue photography as a career.
During her time as an art student at the University of Lynchburg, Katherine took a photography class from Coates. He noticed Katherine’s eye for photography and encouraged her to pursue and cultivate her knack for the art.
For Katherine, pandemic shutdowns provided a bit of reprieve from her packed photography schedule. During the months of isolation and social distancing, she turned to self-portraits or nature photography in a break from her usual fashion, wedding, and commercial work. Some of her pandemic projects will be included in Coates’s opening gallery exhibit. The tone of those works is reflective of pandemic experiences and emotions.
“My fashion work is definitely a lot brighter, more colorful, and then my personal work has more of an isolation feel, more lonely,” Katherine said.
Katherine said she thinks a new art gallery in the area will spur growth and inspiration in an already artistic community.
“I think that if there’s more art coming to Lynchburg in that area, it will really force people to really want to prove themselves, and that will help drive the arts community,” she said. “I feel like there are a lot of creative people, and so giving them that space to showcase what they’re making is so important. I just think it’s going to make Lynchburg even better.”
Local artist Kathy Cudlin, a member of the Lynchburg Art Club who has featured work in numerous exhibits, is debuting new photography at Coates's gallery for a second time.
Cudlin's new work, too, is largely a product of the pandemic. Isolation forced the street photographer to look through a different lens when she found herself locked at home. Cudlin saw art in the way her chandelier and lamps shone on the glass of her windows at dusk, making the trees outside look as if they were alight. When darkness set in, shrouding her house in shadows, an eerie, haunted look was created that yielded darker art.
"They are very much about simply being isolated in your house during a very strange time in history," Cudlin said of her new works.
With much of Lynchburg's growing arts scene and galleries concentrated downtown, Cudlin said, a gallery into Wyndhurst expands the availability and community of arts through an eclectic and thought-provoking collection.
"I just think he has a marvelous eye," Cudlin said of Coates.
Part of the fun of operating a gallery, Coates said, is collecting art. Whether he purchases work from local artists, their studios, or auctions, he curates a wide variety. Some pieces are for his personal collection, but others will be available for sale in his Wyndhurst gallery.
“They say photographers are either finders, or creators. I’m a finder. I love to go in search of, and the adventure of it,” Coates said. “The dream is to be able to do what you love.”
The exhibition will be open through Sept. 11, and can be visited Wednesday through Saturday each week from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“Everything he [Steve] does, he does with a purpose, which I think is so important. It’s not just someone who is just starting a gallery because they’re bored, or whatever. He is genuinely extremely interested in art, and that is really, I think, what’s going to make it a great space,” Myles said.