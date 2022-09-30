Years in the making: Lynchburg officials break ground on new police headquarters

As a crowd gathered Friday morning under gray skies at the corner of Odd Fellows Road and Albert Lankford Drive, city leaders dug shovels into the ground and tossed the first loads of dirt at the future site of a new Lynchburg Police Department headquarters, a long-awaited start to a project many years in the making.

"We needed a new building when I started here almost 26 years ago," LPD Chief Ryan Zuidema said. "And probably people that were here long before me could tell you that they needed one as well."

Zuidema said the process leading to Friday's groundbreaking was "six years in the making," adding it has been a "marathon" to get to this point.

It began with another location years back, when the city was considering the home of the old Greater Lynchburg Transit Company maintenance facility at the corner of 12th and Kemper streets.

That plan was scrapped in April when the city opted for the Odd Fellows Road location, citing "practicality and finance."

The new headquarters is projected to cost the city roughly $48 million for the entire project. According to the city's geographic information system, English Construction closed on the land Sept. 16 for roughly $2.35 million, and the property was transferred to the city Sept. 22.

In April, Zuidema said the new police headquarters will be a two-story building. Zuidema said the city would save about $7 million by choosing the Odd Fellows Road location, mainly on a parking deck that would have needed to be built downtown to house the department's vehicles if the Odd Fellows Road site hadn't been chosen.

Additionally, Zuidema said the Odd Fellows Road location provided a more centrally located headquarters, as it is a short drive from accessing the city's expressway.

City Manager Wynter Benda joked that when he arrived on the job last August, he "heard many things about the current precinct and all its glories and joys," adding this new headquarters is "obviously very much needed, and it will serve our community for many years to come."

Zuidema recalled meeting Benda for the first time: "I think the first words out of my mouth were, 'Hi, I'm the police chief. I need a new building.'"

With the new headquarters officially under construction, Zuidema said the new home will accomplish three things for the department in the coming years.

"It's going to give our staff a home that they can be proud of, and a home they can grow in. It's going to give our community a place that they can engage with their police department. And last, it's going to allow us to better partner with and protect our residents and our visitors here in the great city of Lynchburg," the chief said.

Mayor MaryJane Dolan spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony, saying Friday "marked the beginning of a process that will jumpstart the revitalization of our police facilities."

Dolan thanked her fellow city councilors for their unanimous support of the new facility, calling it a "game-changer for the dedicated men and women of the police department, as well as the community."

Zuidema also emphasized the community aspect. He said the new headquarters will provide ample space for LPD to interact with residents of Lynchburg, something not as easily done at their current precinct.

"Our buildings right now, the largest conference room we have might put 12 people in it on a good day. There's not a lot of space that's open to the public," Zuidema said.

He added the new headquarters will have two large community meeting rooms that could be joined into one depending on the occasion.

"We'll be able to bring people in for all sorts of events ... and really open up the department to our community so that we can help better engage and partner and protect our community."

The new building will be completely modern compared to the department's current buildings. The department's Public Safety Building, at 905 Court Street, and West Building, at 805 Court Street, are both decades old.

While Zuidema said it's too early to get into the specifics of the features of the new building, the chief said it will finally house all his staff in one place.

"It's going to allow for better collaboration amongst our staff and much more efficiency in our operations based on having everyone under one roof," Zuidema said.

Among the city councilors and others taking part in the groundbreaking was a special guest, Bill Arrington, who Zuidema said is the oldest living retiree of the police department.

Arrington served the city for 20 years as a police officer from 1956 to 1976.

Celebrating his 88th birthday Friday, Arrington said he's "already reserved myself to walk in a new building" on his 90th birthday.

Zuidema said construction will be "about a two-year project," contingent on labor and materials being available, which would put the department in its new home around late 2024.