YMCA of Central Virginia sets $11.5M capital campaign goal

The YMCA of Central Virginia has set an $11.5 million capital campaign goal to complete a major renovation of the Downtown YMCA on Church Street.

The successful completion of the effort, dubbed the "Building for a Better US! Capital Campaign," will "completely transform" the YMCA into the new Schewel-Clark Family YMCA, a news release stated.

A new three-story, 23,000-square-foot addition will replace the current lower portion of the building facing Church Street. The center will provide an "open, welcoming environment with critical new spaces for community health programs, youth education and support, individual and group wellness and family programming," the release states.

Other features planned for the YMCA include a state-of-the-art, 6,000-plus-square-foot wellness center; large group exercise studios and a dedicated yoga and pilates studio; a youth learning center to provide academic enrichment opportunities for children; a large multi-purpose community center for special programming, educational classes, social activities, and meetings; a dedicated teen center space; an interactive two-story kids play area for children ages 5–12; a child watch area for infants through 5-year-olds; and a teaching kitchen with healthy cooking classes for all ages.

The announcement came at the end of the Y’s Annual Impact Celebration, with nearly 150 community leaders and YMCA supporters in attendance.

"We spent this evening talking about the tremendous impact your Y has in the community, and we are very excited to share that the Y will have an even greater impact in future years through the major transformation of our Downtown YMCA into the Schewel-Clark Family YMCA," Cindy Forren, the incoming president of the board, said in the release.

Forren thanked Marc Schewel and his family for their $2 million leadership gift to jumpstart the effort and said the campaign has already raised $7.6 million toward the goal.

For more information, go online to: ymcacva.org/transform